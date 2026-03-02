Sequim Irrigation Festival royalty crowned

Last year’s Irrigation Festival royalty, from left, queen Lily Tjemsland, prince Malachi Byrne, princess Joanna Morales and princess Roxy Woods gather after the share their thank yous and farewell speeches via voiceover at the Royalty Ambassador Scholarship Pageant. Earlier they sang a remix of “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls dedicated to this year’s royalty. (Monica Berkseth/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

Tilly Woods is crowned as the queen of the 2026 Sequim Irrigation Festival by last year’s queen Lily Tjemsland.

This year’s Junior Royalty include, from left, Hudson Hueter, Stella Mueller and Fern Ollerman. Not pictured is Paisley Bekkevar, who was unable to attend the pageant on Feb. 21. (Monica Berkseth/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

Sequim Irrigation Festival royalty, from left, princess Caroline Caudle, prince Brayden Baritelle, queen Tilly Woods and princess Emma Rhodes stand together after they were crowned in their new roles for the festival.

SEQUIM — Tilly Woods is Sequim’s newest queen.

Woods and princesses Caroline Caudle and Emma Rhodes along with prince Brayden Baritelle will represent Sequim at community events and regional parades throughout the year for the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s 131st event.

The four teens participated in the festival’s Royalty Ambassador Scholarship Pageant on Feb. 21 at Sequim High School, where they shared their interests, backgrounds and talents.

Woods said being named queen caught her by surprise as she hadn’t thought about the title because she was focused on doing well.

“But when (emcee Guy Horton) called my name, it was truly an unforgettable moment,” she said.

“I was so excited! It really was an amazing experience.”

Woods, who aspires to become a teacher after she graduates from high school, sang “Somewhere That’s Green” from “Little Shop of Horrors” at the pageant. She will follow her sister Roxy’s lead after Roxy was a festival princess in 2025.

In a previous interview, Woods said her sister helped her prepare for the pageant. She added that it was a great experience to hang out more with her sister, especially since it’s Roxy’s senior year.

For the royalty’s service to Sequim and the festival, the Royal Ambassador Court will each receive a scholarship. The queen will receive $1,250 and each prince and princess $1,000.

Through the year, each of the royalty will share a platform to help the community. Woods plans to help RISE Rescue Alliance, a dog adoption group.

Outgoing royalty queen Lily Tjemsland, princess Joanna Morales, princess Roxy Woods and prince Malachi Byrne shared farewell speeches via voiceover, and they sang a remix of “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. They dedicated the song to this year’s royalty.

Also during the pageant, this year’s junior royalty were crowned. They are prince Hudson Hueter, princess Stella Mueller and princess Fern Ollerman. Princess Paisley Bekkevar was unable to attend.

The Sequim Irrigation Festival is set for May 1-9 and remains Washington’s longest continuously running festival.

For more information, go to irrigationfestival.com.