Flu, RSV impacting Peninsula, but COVID-19 numbers low

PORT TOWNSEND — Influenza and RSV cases are elevated in the region and statewide.

Visits to emergency departments have increased as well, said Dr. Allison Berry, public health officer of Clallam and Jefferson counties, in her monthly update for the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners.

“Thankfully, we are not seeing much COVID-19 activity at this point,” she said.

Berry encouraged listeners of the update, broadcast on KPTZ 91.9 FM in Port Townsend, to keep vaccinations up to date. RSV vaccinations are particularly recommended for those in high-risk groups.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination for women 32-36 weeks pregnant to protect their infants. Alternatively, infants can receive an RSV monoclonal antibody shot.

“(Getting the vaccination is recommended) if you’ve got little-bitty babies in your world, or if you’re an elderly person, especially with underlying conditions,” Berry said.

Influenza vaccines are recommended for anyone 6 months or older, Berry added.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are generally recommended, they are not as strong a recommendation this year as previous years, Berry said.

“Usually we see a really significant surge in the winter, and that’s just really never materialized this year,” she said.

Berry addressed the national and regional status of measles as well.

“Thankfully, we have not yet had a case of measles in our jurisdiction, but we are seeing ongoing transmission throughout the country,” Berry said.

The measles center is in South Carolina, she continued. With 1,100 cases documented so far this year, the United States is already more than 50 percent of the way to last year’s 2,000 cases only two months into the year, she added.

“We have seen 26 cases documented in Washington state so far this year,” Berry said. “Those are all traced back to South Carolina. So South Carolina has led to, I believe, four separate introductions into Washington state.”

The largest outbreak in Washington has been in Snohomish County, where they seem to be getting it under control, Berry said.

“We have had exposures to measles in our community,” Berry said. “We, last week, navigated a complex potential exposure to measles in our community, but we’ve not yet had any documented cases in Jefferson County.”

Clallam County hasn’t seen any documented cases either, Berry confirmed via email.

With measles spreading nationwide, it can and likely will come to the Peninsula at some point in the future, Berry said.

“Now is a good time to make sure our community is as protected as possible,” she added.

That means anyone 1 or older should get vaccinated, Berry said.

Those born before 1957 are presumed to have had it and developed immunity, Berry noted.

Those who grew up in Washington state and do not know if they’ve had the vaccination can check their immunization records at myirmobile.com.

Those who do not have records can see if they’ve been vaccinated by getting their blood tested, or they can just get another dose.

“It’s safe to get another dose of the vaccine,” Berry said. “It’s often one of the easiest choices, rather than having to go in and get a blood test and follow up based on that.”

The United States eliminated measles transmission in 2000.

“We are very likely to lose our measles elimination status,” Berry said.

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.