Port Townsend in compliance with state financial audit

PORT TOWNSEND — The city of Port Townsend’s finance department was in full compliance with state requirements following an audit for fiscal year 2024.

The state auditor’s office conducts annual financial and accountability audits of more than 2,000 governmental bodies, ranging from cities and counties to junior taxing districts such as school districts, fire districts or cemetery districts.

The audit covered accounts payable, payroll, open public meetings compliance, financial condition and procurement.

It also included a review of the city’s 2023 contract with Gallup, Inc., along with other selected public works contracts and concluded that the city complied with all applicable state procurement requirements.

“These results reflect the diligent efforts of City personnel across all levels of the organization,” said Jodi Adams, the city’s director of finance and technology services. “Engaged and dedicated staff are essential to maintaining strong internal controls and a sound financial system.”

The full report can be found at https://sao.wa.gov/reports-data/audit-reports.