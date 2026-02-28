LETTER: Restore salmon

Washington’s salmon are in decline, and we need to act now to ensure that only effective, science-based solutions are adopted to restore the population.

At this writing, there is a resolution (HJM 4004) being considered by the state Senate, urging Congress to alter the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) to allow the killing of seals and sea lions.

While we all want to save salmon, this is a misguided attempt for salmon recovery that is not supported by scientific evidence.

An article, “Port Angeles secures grant to aid in salmon recovery,” (PDN, Feb. 5) is especially appreciated because it highlights the right way to salmon recovery by restoring habitat.

It is humans, not wildlife, who are the critical cause of salmon decline. This is evident from the plummeting of the population well before the MMPA.

Removing dams and blockages, restoring streams and estuaries, and improving water quality are science-based solutions and are proven to work.

HJM 4004 is only one of the proposals now before the state Legislature and in Congress, including suggested modifications to the Migratory Bird Act, to kill seabirds under the same misdirected approach.

Instead, let us work together on efforts that work.

While it is also a good idea to write to U.S. Rep. Emily Randall and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, time is of the essence, so contact state Sen. Mike Chapman today.

Ask him to vote no on HRM 4004 and any similar legislation.

Rachel S. Imper

Port Ludlow