EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Updates expected from national park, forest

Updates from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest, a hazard mitigation plan and an annual report from the Port Townsend Police Department will be before boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will hear updates on Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park from Kelly Lawrence and Sula Jacobs during their weekly work session.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing new members to the Marine Resources and Trails Advisory committees.

• A discussion regarding a request for $3,654 in Heritage funds for the North Olympic History Center.

• An agreement with Ecotrust Forest III, LLC for $320,000 for a 35-acre easement for the Olympic Discovery Trail Forks to La Push.

• An update on the Clallam County Clinical Services division of the Sheriff’s Office from Madison Gallentine.

• An agreement with the Economic Development Council for $154,415 for 2026 services.

• An agreement with Peninsula Daily News for legal advertising services.

• An amended agreement with Salish Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization, extending the contract through Dec. 31, 2027.

• An update on the National Association of Counties’ 2026 Legislative Conference from Commissioner Mark Ozias.

• Amended agreements with Sarge’s Veteran Support, Healthy Families of Clallam County, Serenity House of Clallam County, The Answer for Youth, The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, Peninsula Housing Authority, Trinity United Methodist Church and the Mariposa House that extend the retention period for records related to funded projects from three years to six years after completion of the contract.

• An amended agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $79,050 for Onsite Septic System Database support.

• An amended agreement with Puget Sound Partnership for computer middleware needed for the Onsite Septic Management Plan.

• An agreement with Cyclomedia Technology, Inc. for $71,850 to continue use of its Street-Smart imagery tool.

• An agreement with Greene Properties for a temporary construction easement at east Lake Pleasant Road.

• A public hearing regarding a proposed $1 million loan to Clallam County Public Works from the county’s Opportunity Fund for the Clallam Bay/Sekiu pipe replacement project.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting can be viewed at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/669/Live-Archived-Meetings-Online.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89070696643?pwd=NLQD04pjXD6qHeTFajbz04m2PqGFb7.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 890 7069 6643 and passcode 881561.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The board also will discuss the Parks Capital Repair and Improvement Fund during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meetings, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 835-9170-1271 and passcode 12345.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 821 3715 8746 and passcode 840909.

• The Crescent Community Advisory Council will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Joyce Fire Hall, 51250 state Highway 112, Joyce.

To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87019304582?pwd=dpZRidSTHZ0NkgOcDU2TWowSUdsZz0g.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 870 1930 4582 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Housing Solutions Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 813 8702 3261 passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Board of Equalization will conduct hearings at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will make determinations when it meets again at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meetings, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85366189210.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Tourism Coordinating Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89949550777.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 816 4725 4420 and passcode 193458.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the classroom at Washington State University’s Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting, visit https://wsu.zoom.us/j/97019789946.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 970 1978 9946.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will consider adopting a hazard mitigation plan when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The full agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will consider a resolution regarding rules for proceedings before a hearing examiner when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m5ce85e887875fb6e7e91b982267c543d.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will hear the annual report from the Port Townsend Police Department when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will conduct a retreat during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will conduct a work/study meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The agenda is posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.