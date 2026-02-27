AREA SPORTS: Moss sisters get together at Peninsula College
Published 1:30 am Friday, February 27, 2026
PA freestyle wrestling starts March 9
PORT ANGELES — Registration is opne for the Port Angeles Wrestling Club’s freestyle youth program for kids in grades K-8.
The cost is $125 per wrestler which includes a PAWC freestyle club T-shirt and USA Wrestling card, or $85 if already a member.
Practice will begin March 9 and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday,
Discounts are available for families with three or more participants. Scholarships also are available.
For more information, call/text Rob Gale at 360-460-1284 or email galefamily2@msn.com.
Solstice golf
PORT TOWNSEND — Camas Prairie Park will host a spring solstice-themed golf tournament March 21, the Bring on the Light 3-Club Challenge.
The tournament, a nine-hole, two-person scramble has a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Players can pick three clubs to use for their round.
Prizes will be awarded to low gross and net scorers plus closest-to-the-pin and long putt winners.
The cost is $20 per player.
To register, stop by the pro shop or call 360-385-4547.
Junior camp set
SEQUIM — The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course will hold a Junior Golf Camp during spring break on April 1-2.
The camp will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Putting, chipping, full swing and golf etiquette will be taught.
Players will use the driving range and play in a tournament with a pizza party and awards ceremony following play.
Snacks will be served and a gift will be provided.
The cost is $100.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-JrGolfCamp26.
Lacrosse skills camp
PORT ANGELES — A five-week lacrosse camp for ages 6-12 will be offered by the Port Angeles YMCA from April 27-May 29.
Fundamental skills such as passing, catching, cradling, scooping, shooting and more will be taught. Game rules will be presented and scrimmages are planned.
Registration is $85 for the public, $65 for YMCA members.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-Lacrosse26.
For more information, call 360-452-9244.
YMCA volleyball
PORT ANGELES — Registration is open for youth volleyball seasons at the YMCA of Port Angeles and the YMCA of Sequim.
Age divisions include co-ed 7-9, co-ed 10-12 and girls 13-14.
The 10-week leagues begin March 16 and run through May 30, with the exclusion of spring break (March 29-April 4).
Games will be held on Saturdays beginning April 11.
The cost is $100 for nonmembers, $80 for YMCA members.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-YMCAVolleyball26.
For more information, call 360-452-9244.
Jersey retirement
Four decades after his final game on Montlake, the Huskies are retiring Detlef Schrempf’s No. 22 jersey during a halftime ceremony when Washington (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) hosts Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) at 1 p.m. today. (TV: FS1).
After moving to Centralia as an exchange student for his senior year, Schrempf led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a Class 3A (then AA) state championship in 1981.
As a junior and senior, the 6-foot-10 German forward led UW in scoring, rebounding, assists and free throw percentage in the 1983-84 and 1984-85 seasons while carrying the Huskies to back-to-back Pac-10 titles and two NCAA tournament appearances.
During his 16-year career, which included stints with the Mavs (1985-88), Indiana Pacers (1988-93), Seattle SuperSonics (1993-99) and Portland Trail Blazers (1999-01), he played in three All-Star Games and won the Sixth Man of the Year award twice.
He also played in the 1984 and 1992 Summer Olympics.
Peninsula Daily News and The Seattle Times