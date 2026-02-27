AREA SPORTS: Moss sisters get together at Peninsula College

Seven sisters of the legendary Moss basketball family in Neah Bay traveled to Port Angeles to watch Ryana Moss play her final home game for Peninsula College on Wednesday night. Four of the Moss sisters — Cherish, Cierra, Ruth and Ryana — have played at Peninsula and six out of the seven have played for Neah Bay High School with Rose Moss, a sixth-grader, an almost certain future member of the team. From left are Cherish Moss, Cierra Moss, current Pirate Ryana Moss, Rose Moss, Cerise Moss, Ruth Moss and Caylee Moss. Caylee and Cerise are current Neah Bay players gunning for their fourth straight state championship. The Neah Bay girls team is coached by Cherish Moss. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

PA freestyle wrestling starts March 9

PORT ANGELES — Registration is opne for the Port Angeles Wrestling Club’s freestyle youth program for kids in grades K-8.

The cost is $125 per wrestler which includes a PAWC freestyle club T-shirt and USA Wrestling card, or $85 if already a member.

Practice will begin March 9 and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday,

Discounts are available for families with three or more participants. Scholarships also are available.

For more information, call/text Rob Gale at 360-460-1284 or email galefamily2@msn.com.

Solstice golf

PORT TOWNSEND — Camas Prairie Park will host a spring solstice-themed golf tournament March 21, the Bring on the Light 3-Club Challenge.

The tournament, a nine-hole, two-person scramble has a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Players can pick three clubs to use for their round.

Prizes will be awarded to low gross and net scorers plus closest-to-the-pin and long putt winners.

The cost is $20 per player.

To register, stop by the pro shop or call 360-385-4547.

Junior camp set

SEQUIM — The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course will hold a Junior Golf Camp during spring break on April 1-2.

The camp will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Putting, chipping, full swing and golf etiquette will be taught.

Players will use the driving range and play in a tournament with a pizza party and awards ceremony following play.

Snacks will be served and a gift will be provided.

The cost is $100.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-JrGolfCamp26.

Lacrosse skills camp

PORT ANGELES — A five-week lacrosse camp for ages 6-12 will be offered by the Port Angeles YMCA from April 27-May 29.

Fundamental skills such as passing, catching, cradling, scooping, shooting and more will be taught. Game rules will be presented and scrimmages are planned.

Registration is $85 for the public, $65 for YMCA members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-Lacrosse26.

For more information, call 360-452-9244.

YMCA volleyball

PORT ANGELES — Registration is open for youth volleyball seasons at the YMCA of Port Angeles and the YMCA of Sequim.

Age divisions include co-ed 7-9, co-ed 10-12 and girls 13-14.

The 10-week leagues begin March 16 and run through May 30, with the exclusion of spring break (March 29-April 4).

Games will be held on Saturdays beginning April 11.

The cost is $100 for nonmembers, $80 for YMCA members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-YMCAVolleyball26.

For more information, call 360-452-9244.

Jersey retirement

Four decades after his final game on Montlake, the Huskies are retiring Detlef Schrempf’s No. 22 jersey during a halftime ceremony when Washington (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) hosts Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) at 1 p.m. today. (TV: FS1).

After moving to Centralia as an exchange student for his senior year, Schrempf led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a Class 3A (then AA) state championship in 1981.

As a junior and senior, the 6-foot-10 German forward led UW in scoring, rebounding, assists and free throw percentage in the 1983-84 and 1984-85 seasons while carrying the Huskies to back-to-back Pac-10 titles and two NCAA tournament appearances.

During his 16-year career, which included stints with the Mavs (1985-88), Indiana Pacers (1988-93), Seattle SuperSonics (1993-99) and Portland Trail Blazers (1999-01), he played in three All-Star Games and won the Sixth Man of the Year award twice.

He also played in the 1984 and 1992 Summer Olympics.

Peninsula Daily News and The Seattle Times