Two design options selected for Laurel Street stairs project

PORT ANGELES — The city of Port Angeles has announced the design options for the Laurel Street stairs replacement project.

Consultants from RWD Landscape Architects presented two options for the project during a Parks, Recreation and Facilities Commission meeting on Feb. 19.

Following the presentation, the commissioners heard feedback from community members on the proposed options.

The commission has launched an online survey to gather more public comment.

The public can view a recording of the presentation and complete an online survey by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/H5WD26C until March 9.

The commissioners will review the survey results before their March 19 meeting during which they are expected to select one of the options to recommend to the city council.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 360-417-4550 or email parksandrecreation@cityofpa.us.