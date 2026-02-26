Repair cycle

Bicycle repairman Mike Roddy of Port Townsend points to a brake pad that should to be replaced to owner Michael Donald of Port Townsend during a free JeffCo Repair event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds’ 4H building. Roddy has volunteered his time and expertise for several years for the event. About 50 people took advantage of the free service to have small electric devices, furniture, clothing repair and bicycles fixed. The next event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the Brinnon Community Center. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

