APEX Accelerator helps business navigate process

When disaster strikes, timely and well-coordinated housing assessments can mean the difference between stability and uncertainty for displaced families. Through government contracting, private businesses play an important role in supporting response and recovery efforts during these critical times.

This month, APEX Accelerator is proud to feature Bobby Dettmer in the Client Spotlight. Through his company, Sound Hub Holdings Inc., Dettmer helps lead and support these essential efforts nationwide.

Dettmer manages Federal Emergency Management Agency response teams that assess housing needs for victims of natural and manmade disasters across the country, helping ensure affected residents can maintain a roof over their heads.

The Logistics, Planning and Construction Services contract is one of three FEMA contracts Dettmer manages as president of Sound Hub Holdings Inc., in Port Townsend. He was guided in that process by the North Olympic Peninsula Apex Accelerator program, which advises businesses on how to win government contracts and subcontracts.

“The No. 1 thing, so far, that APEX has helped me with is navigating the government procurement process as well as navigating the HUBZone certification,” Dettmer said.

Washington’s economically distressed counties, such as Clallam and Jefferson, are eligible for status as Historically Underutilized Business Zones under a federal program giving small businesses preferential access to federal contracts.

Distressed counties have a three-year unemployment rate at least 20 percent higher than the statewide average.

Sound Hub subcontracts with architectural, engineering, construction management and environmental companies, helping them meet small business requirements and local, state and federal government project guidelines.

Dettmer’s business consulting and services company connects with disaster assessments anywhere in the U.S.

“I have six people out on a contract in Florida and North Carolina, for [Hurricane] Helene, when it was clear they were losing homes,” he said.

Drawing on what he learned at APEX, Dettmer is hoping to use his HUBZone connection to benefit from federal government contracts with the federal Department of Transportation and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

“Definitely the Navy, because they’re so prominent out here,” he said. “I want to be more diversified, long-term.”

Dettmer’s website is soundhubtechnical.com.

The North Olympic APEX Accelerator, part of a nationwide network funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Department of Defense, helps businesses in Clallam and Jefferson counties navigate and succeed in the world of government contracting. Services are offered at no cost to local business owners and include personalized advising, registration support, certification assistance and guidance in identifying and pursuing federal, state and local contracting opportunities.

Whether new to public sector contracting or looking to expand existing work, the NOP APEX Accelerator team is there to help and would be happy to meet with business owners interested in exploring new opportunities. Reach out today.

________

Paul Gottlieb is a freelance writer and photographer on the North Olympic Peninsula.