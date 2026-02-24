Tickets on sale for annual Peninsula College athletics fundraiser

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for Pirate Casino Night, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The annual fundraiser will be a 7 Cedars Casino, 270756 U.S. Highway 101, Sequim.

Tickets are $100 each with tables of eight available for $720. They can be purchased at https://pcpirates26.givesmart.com.

Attendees also can reserve a room at the 7 Cedars Hotel for a special $149 rate by using the code PCPIRATE26.

Historically, Pirate Casino Night raises almost 50 percent of the scholarship funds for Peninsula College student athletes.

Peninsula College Athletics recently earned the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Presidents Cup, which is awarded to the institution with the highest academic achievement in the conference.

The Pirate athletics’ department grade-point averages consistently exceeds 3.0, and student athletes routinely earn honor roll and president’s list recognition each quarter.

“The President’s Cup is proof of the incredible support system our student athletes have here,” said Rick Ross, associate dean for athletics and student life. “Pirate Casino Night makes that success possible. We’re hoping it will sell out and that our community will once again show up with energy and excitement to support our student athletes into the future.”

Guests will enjoy a full buffet dinner and dessert, open bar, complimentary blackjack tournament, interactive games, and both silent and live auctions.

The auction will feature exclusive sports tickets, vacation packages and Northwest casino and golf experiences.

Attendees also will hear from Pirate student athletes who come to Peninsula College from across the region and around the world to pursue their academic and athletic goals.

For more information, call A.J. DeMond at 208-810-0197 or email ademond@pencol.edu.