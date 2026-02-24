Olympic Medical Center board to conduct candidate interviews

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Medical Center board of commissioners will interview seven candidates at 1 p.m. Wednesday to fill a vacant seat created by the death of longtime board member John Nutter.

Following the interviews, commissioners will deliberate in executive session before they return to open session to nominate and vote on a candidate.

The meeting will be held at OMC’s Linkletter Hall, 939 Caroline St. It also will be streamed online at www.olympicmedical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

All seven applicants for Nutter’s unexpired Position 3 term will be interviewed. They are Tara Coffin, Nancy Field, Scott Fitzgerald, Laurie Force, Ann Henninger, Patrick Murphy and Gary Smith.

Under state law, when a vacancy occurs on an elected nonpartisan governing body of a special purpose district — such as Clallam County Public Hospital District No. 2 — the remaining board members must fill the seat through a public appointment process.

If the board doesn’t make an appointment within 90 days of the vacancy, its authority to do so lapses and the county must appoint a replacement. If the county fails to act within 180 days of the vacancy, the board or the county may petition the governor to make the appointment.