Artist to speak at Studium Generale lecture series

PORT ANGELES — Helen Masvikeni will present “The Plight of a Woman” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday as part of the Studium Generale lecture series at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Masvikeni, a Zimbabwe-born artist, cultural strategist and storyteller, will explore identity, resilience and the human condition through a global and culturally grounded lens.

Masvikeni’s presentation is part performance, part lecture and part communal gathering.

The lecture series will conclude March 5 with “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.