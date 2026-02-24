AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Olympic Pickleball Tournament results and Sequim soccer registration

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Pickleball Tournament was held Saturday and Sunday at Roosevelt Elementary School in Port Angeles.

The men’s doubles gold medal winners were Tim Williams and Steve Reeves of Sequim. Steve Bennett and Randy Cary of Port Angeles won silver, while Kevin LoPiccolo and Cosmin Lugo of Port Angeles won bronze.

Annie Foster and Emily Foster of Forks won the women’s doubles gold. Sherry Gyovia of Sequim and Jenny Hielman of Port Angeles won silver, while Diane Froula and Char Reeves of Sequim won bronze.

Gyovia and Rodney Diseker of Sequim won the mixed doubles gold. Sandi Gunn of Sequim and Bennett won silver, while Char and Steve Reeves won bronze.

Soccer registration

SEQUIM — Registration is still open for Sequim Junior Soccer. The program has expanded its recreational program for kids up to age 18, giving all high school kids who prefer less intense competition an outlet to play. The minimum age is 3.

Mini Ballers is for 3- to 4-year-old players and is six weeks long. The cost is $50 and there are no practice sessions for this group. They play on Saturday. While this group is currently closed, there is a wait list for kids who can be added.

The cost for U6 to U19 is $85. These groups have an eight-week season. U6 practice once a week, while U8-U19 practices twice a week. Games are played on Saturdays at the Albert Haller Playfields in Sequim.

People can log on to www.sequimjuniorsoccer.com to register. Once an age group is full, registrants move to a wait list. If a spot opens up, parents will be contacted via the email they provide to Julie at registrar@ sequimjuniorsoccer.com. Registration has been extended to March 16.

U6-U19 practices begin the week of April 6 with the first games on April 11. Mini Ballers will begin on April 25. The season will conclude on May 30 for all age groups.

Peninsula Daily News