AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Possible extra game time, date set for Peninsula men

PORT ANGELES — If the Peninsula College men’s basketball team has to play an extra tiebreaking game, it will be held at Peninsula College at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Peninsula men are in fourth place and in the final playoff position in the North Region at 6-7 (7-21 overall). Everett is one game behind at 5-8.

The Pirates play a very good 21-4 Skagit Valley team at home at 5 p.m. Wednesday. However, one factor working in Peninsula’s favor is that Skagit Valley doesn’t have a lot to play for as the Cardinals are locked in as the North’s second-place team, win or lose. It’s possible the Cardinals will rest some players to prepare for the postseason.

Everett (12-16 overall), meanwhile, is hosting Shoreline (4-9, 10-16).

If Peninsula wins, the Pirates would automatically go to the playoffs. If Everett loses, the Pirates again would automatically move on to the NWAC tournament. However, if Peninsula loses and Everett wins, they will both finish at 6-8 in region and they have split two earlier meetings. An extra game would have to be played Saturday.

Peninsula started the season struggling with a record of 2-18 at one point. However, the Pirates have gone 5-3 in the North Region down the stretch to put themselves in playoff contention.

The Peninsula College women, who have already won the North Region, will play Skagit Valley at 7 p.m. with a net-cutting ceremony at the end of the game. The women will attempt to win their 54th straight North Region game.

Hole-in-one

SEQUIM — Cedars at Dungeness reported a hole in one to start off the 2026 season earlier this month.

Everett Thometz recorded the third hole-in-one of his golfing career while playing in a men’s club event on Feb. 4.

Thometz aced on Hole No. 8 from 90 yards out using his sand wedge and a Titleist ball. His shot was witnessed by fellow men’s club members Ray Ballantyne, Mike Buckland and Mike Carlson.