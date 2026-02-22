PREP PLAYOFF BASKETBALL: Port Angeles boys season ended by Franklin Pierce

BREMERTON — The Port Angeles boys came painfully close to qualifying for the state 2A tournament, but fell in the District 3 2A tournament in a tough one Saturday 48-44 to Franklin Pierce.

Franklin Pierce will move on to the state 2A tournament, while the Roughriders finished the season with a winning record at 12-11 and two postseason victories in coach Kevin Ruble’s first season at the helm.

“I’m so proud of the this group. I had a blast with them,” Ruble said. “I was really blessed to have this group of kids.”

Franklin Pierce got off to a hot start in the loser-out, winner-to-state contest, pressing the Riders early and getting up 17-7 in the first quarter.

The Riders battled back all game, tying the game at one point in the fourth and down just two points with 13 seconds to go. Ruble said the calls didn’t go Port Angeles’ way at the end of the game.

“I felt like our kids didn’t get the opportunity to win the game,” Ruble said.

Ruble said the Riders played a tough defense, especially in the halfcourt game, to keep the Cardinals to just 48 points.

“They had a hard time with us in the half court,” he said.

Hunter Flores and Brock Hope each led the team with 13 points, while Brody Pierce and John Ruddell each had seven.

The Riders graduate Pierce and Flores, as well as contributors Kielar Point, Ian Smithson and Jude Wallace. They bring back a lot of players next year in Hope, Ashton Gedelman, Ruddell, Abe Brenkman and more.

Ruble took the team over just a couple of weeks before the beginning of the season.

“Well’s have the benefit of a summer together and we’ll be a a lot further along next season,” he said.

Defending state champion Bremerton beat Bainbridge 71-52 to win the District 3 2A tournament.

Franklin Pierce 48, Port Angeles 44

FP 17 8 10 13 — 48

PA 7 12 8 17 — 44

Port Angeles (44) — Flores 13, Hope 13, Pierce 7, Ruddell 7, Point 3, Benoit 1.