Class 1B BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay boys, girls both to state

AUBURN — Both the Neah Bay boys and girls basketball teams are headed back to the state 1B tournament, with the Neah Bay girls winning another Tri-District championship as part of their quest to win four straight state championships.

The Neah Bay girls beat Crosspoint Christian 60-47 in the championship game Saturday at the Muckleshoot Community Center. Meanwhile, the Neah Bay boys beat Summit Classical Christian 73-38 to finish third in the boys Tri-District tournament. Both teams now await their state 1B seeding with the Neah Bay girls likely the No. 1 seed.

The girls, ranked No. 1 at the 1B level, improved their record to 21-2. They won their last two games without starter Angel Halttunen, who is out with an injury.

The game against Crosspoint was close throughout with Neah Bay trailing by one point at the half. The Red Devils were hanging on to a 35-31 lead after three quarters but were able to blow the game open with a 25-point fourth quarter.

Qwaapeys Greene and Cerise Moss carried the scoring load with Halttunen out. Greene scored 29 points, shooting 4-for-7 on her 3-pointers, while Moss scored all 21 of her points on 3-pointers, shooting 7-for-17 from beyond the arc. With Moss in foul trouble in the fourth, Greene scored 20 points in the fourth while Brianna McGimpsey contributed a 3-pointer.

Neah Bay 60, Crosspoint 47

NB 10 14 11 25 — 60

CC 13 12 6 16 — 47

Neah Bay (60) — Greene 29, Moss 21, W. Martin 5, McGimpsey 3, H. Martin 2.

Boys Basketball

Neah Bay 73, SCC 38

AUBURN — The Neah Bay boys relied on balance and a fast start to crush Summit Classical Christian in the third-place game of the Tri-District tournament.

The Red Devils had five players with at least eight points with Tyler Swan leading the way with 23 points to go along with nine rebounds. Eugene Ray had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Mathias Greene and Daniel Cumming each had 10 points and LeAnthony Jimmicum eight.

The Red Devils got up 20-6 after the first quarter and ended with a flourish, scoring 24 in the fourth quarter.

Neah Bay 73, SCC 38

SCC 6 9 14 9 — 38

NB 20 12 17 24 — 73

Neah Bay (73) —Swan 23, Cumming 10, M. Greene 10, E. Ray 10, Jimmicum 8, Arnold 5, F. Ray 4, Smith 3.