LETTER: Waiting for downfall

As our country begins its 250th anniversary yearn founded with the military acumen of George Washington and the ideals of Thomas Jefferson, both of whom became president in their 50s, we need to consider what to celebrate.

Sitting in the White House is a convicted felon and sexual predator, nearing 80. A self-aggrandizing bully who seeks vengeance and retribution on opponents, both personal and international.

Someone obsessed with wanting awards he hasn’t earned and with placing his name on anything that will guarantee a legacy.

A country’s president who punishes the half of its citizens who didn’t support him, who has defunded our national parks, our agencies of science and education and support for the poor and disadvantaged.

Who pardons felons/criminals/lawbreakers as long as they support him with money or action.

Who denigrates poor immigrants but welcomes wealthy ones, yet is married to one.

Who flaunts a king’s lifestyle and a Midas touch at taxpayer expense.

We have gone from the world’s greatest experiment in democracy to the land of Humpty Dumpty.

Instead of celebrating our incredible successes, we wait for his fall.

John Delaney

Port Townsend