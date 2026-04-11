LETTER: Visit us again

In response to the criticism regarding the welcoming reception to the Coho Ferry in Port Angeles with music and sign waving, I am genuinely sorry you feel that way.

This gesture was made to express our feelings for our Canadian friends, and I am proud to call them friends.

I agree, this country is not perfect in many ways, but countries are made up of more than the administration.

There are many wonderful caring folks in the U.S., just as there are in Canada and Mexico, and any country in this world.

Conversely, there are also flawed individuals, criminals and intolerant citizens who inhabit all spaces.

We are not perfect; we never claim to be.

Most of us try to be good people, to educate our children, to care for the ill and infirm and to be grateful to be part of this world.

Again, I am sorry our red carpet did not live up to your standards. As a resident of Port Angeles, I feel we were trying to be good will ambassadors. We appreciate your country and your people and urge you to visit again.

We welcome you.

Ann Chang

Port Angeles