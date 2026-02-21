LETTER: Stop deforestation

Perhaps we can all agree that the state needs to manage our forests better, but certainly not by destroying them at a more rapid rate.

It is incomprehensible that anyone would suggest more and faster destruction of forests in light of the climate devastation we all are aware of around us. As climate change continues, we need more protection from our forests for our air, water and heat waves here and throughout the world.

We should be leading the nation in setting the highest standard to preserve our native forestland at every level instead of donating them to an unneeded, dying business entity.

Our nation and others worldwide have donated billions of dollars to forests in the Amazon to stop the deforestation there, but we continue that same destructive action here, and we know it is wrong on every level.

We have failed to learn and act effectively.

We must do that now and stop destroying one more forest acre.

It is our obligation to our neighbors and the future of the Peninsula, the state, the nation and the world.

Now.

Stop it.

Nancy Bull

Carlsborg