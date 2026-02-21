LETTER: Sheriff guidelines

Clallam County Sheriff Brian King recently opined against Senate Bill 5974. He considers it overreach by the state and declares it would undermine his authority. He would have you believe that his judgment alone should determine who could become a deputy.

Yes, there are substantial guidelines and regulations governing qualifications and suitability, but they don’t address the issue of extremists serving as law enforcement officers.

The Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association is recruiting here in Washington. Their leader, Richard Mack, sits on the board of the Oath Keepers.

Should I trust my sheriff not to employ someone who partially agrees with the extant law? Should I feel safe knowing there may be an officer or deputy that embraces radical ideology, particularly white Christian Nationalists?

I don’t want any Nazis in law enforcement, and that’s exactly what parts of this bill propose to prevent.

King is the sheriff of Clallam County, not Nottingham, England. He should know better.

Brian Grad

Sequim