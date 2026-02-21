GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS (updated): Port Angeles and Sequim qualify for state

UPDATED: The Sequim basketball girls team beat Bainbridge 46-44 and will move on to the State 2A tournament.

BAINBRIDGE — The Port Angeles girls, getting monster games from their senior leaders Lindsay Smith and Teanna Clark, qualified for the state 2A tournament with a 64-38 shellacking of Steilacoom on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Sequim girls remained alive in the District 3 2A tournament by beating Orting 74-55 with Gracie Chartraw scoring 43 points.

Sequim (14-7) will play Bainbridge (15-7) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the chance to go to state, while Port Angeles (17-5) will play Fife (18-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday for the District 3 2A tournament championship. Both games are in Bainbridge and both will be on the NFHS Network.

Smith was not that far from a quadruple double for the Riders. She scored 26 points, had 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. Clark’s numbers were nearly as impressive with 20 points, seven assists and six blocked shots.

The Riders got off to a big start, building up a lead of 25-10 in the first quarter over Steilacoom, with Smith scoring 14 points in the quarter.

“We shot 53 percent from the field in that quarter, and our press helped produce eight Steilacoom turnovers,” said coach Michael Poindexter. Port Angeles finished the game with seven 3-pointers and shot 9-for-12 on its free throws.

In addition to Smith’s and Clark’s big games, Becca Manson contributed seven rebounds.

“Those three, as captains, had good leadership on the floor to help us in a couple of rough stretches in the game,” Poindexter said. London Bourland added six points.

In two playoff games this season, the Riders have allowed a total of 49 points.

Port Angeles 64, Steilacoom 38

Ste. 10 5 13 10 38

PA 25 14 9 16 64

Port Angeles (64) — Smith 26, Clark 20, Bourland 6, Doherty 5, Politika 4, Moses 3.

Sequim 74, Orting 55

BAINBRIDGE — The Wolves remain alive in the consolation bracket, getting Chartraw’s biggest offensive output all season.

Chartraw, the Olympic League MVP who came in to Friday’s game averaging more than 24 points a game, shot 14-for-21 from the field and shot 4-for-8 on her 3-pointers. She was also 11-for-15 on her free throws and didn’t play the fourth quarter as the Wolves were up by 21 after three quarters.

“She was electric tonight and very efficient. She was amazing,” said coach Joclin Julmist.

Sequim essentially put the game away with a 19-6 third quarter.

Jordyn Julmist had a solid all-around game with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five steals and five assists. Kaiya Robinson contributed 11 points, shooting 3-for-6 on her 3-pointers as she and Chartraw were a combined 7-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Bainbridge beat Sequim in two earlier meetings this season, though one of the games was relatively close at 48-39.

Sequim 74, Orting 55

Ort. 17 10 6 22 — 55

Seq. 18 17 19 20 — 74

Sequim (74) — Chartraw 43, Julmist 11, Robinson 11, Whitehead 3, Nolan 3, Wagner 2, Daniels 1.