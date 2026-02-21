EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards set to meet next week

Discussion regarding the appointment of a full-time coroner, environmental health and code enforcement and a staff presentation on a comprehensive plan update will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider a letter of support for the city of Sequim regarding the U.S. Highway 101 Simdars interchange project during their weekly work session.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss potential litigation in executive session during a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A discussion regarding the appointment of a full-time coroner.

• An agreement with Cyclomedia Technology, Inc. for $71,850 to continue use of its Street-Smart imagery tool.

• Pre-application questionnaire with the Port of Port Angeles for a $2,500 grant for the Clallam County Fair Logging Show production.

• Amended agreements with Sarge’s Veteran Support, Healthy Families of Clallam County, Serenity House of Clallam County, The Answer for Youth, The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, Peninsula Housing Authority, Trinity United Methodist Church and the Mariposa House that extend the retention period for records related to funded projects from three years to six years after completion of the contract.

• An amended agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $79,050 for Onsite Septic System Database support.

• An amended agreement with Puget Sound Partnership for middleware needed for the Onsite Septic Management Plan.

• A pre-application questionnaire for a $784,958 grant to install a new hot water boiler to satisfy Washington Clean Building Performance Standard requirements.

• An open county position review for a jail nurse in the sheriff’s office.

• An agreement with Greene Properties for a temporary construction easement at east Lake Pleasant Road.

• A request for proposals/qualifications for geotechnical assessment for McDonald Creek fish passage and irrigation project. Proposals must be to be received by 10:30 a.m. March 24.

• A resolution appointing various members to the Fair Advisory Board.

• Annual certification of the Road Levy and Estimated Revenue Produced form.

• A resolution declaring certain Clallam County real estate as surplus property.

• An agreement with the Department of Social and Health Services for client service programs.

• An agreement with the Health Care Authority for Medicaid administrative claiming.

• An agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $10,030,145 to complete the Clallam Bay/Sekiu sewer system inflow infiltration pipe replacement project.

• A resolution to adopt several supplemental appropriations totaling $499,840.

• A public hearing regarding several debatable budget emergencies totaling $168,682.

• A monthly commissioner forum.

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will conduct a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 0699 0452 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will hear updates on environmental health and code enforcement when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A call for a public hearing at 2:30 p.m. March 9 regarding proposed amendments to the Jefferson County Code relating to the critical areas ordinance.

• An interagency agreement with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission for a law enforcement liaison for traffic safety at no cost to the county.

• An agreement with Jefferson County Associated Counsel for $3,829,006 to provide public defense services for 2026-28.

• An agreement with Among Friends, LLC, for $6,000 to provide sexual health and safety education services.

• An agreement with Lyris Salvi, Integrated Psychology Group, for $8,000 to provide psychological evaluations.

• An amended agreement with Everen Northwest regarding the Chimacum confluence environmental site assessment.

• The appointment of members to several volunteer advisory boards.

• A discussion and potential action regarding appointments to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

• Certification of the annual inventory of the county’s capital assets.

• An executive session regarding potential litigation. Action may be taken when the commissioners return to regular session.

• A legislative update.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Board of Equalization will conduct hearings at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will make determinations when it meets again at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85366189210.

• The Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

• The Climate Action Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81765538591?pwd=M3HLao47dpTVb3MtiHbbxjiVOLhmm0.1v.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 817 6553 8591 and passcode 213436.

• The Housing Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91098454388.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will conduct a special meeting at 5:30 p.m Wednesday

The hybrid meeting will be at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 959 9899 4925.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will conduct a retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 862 6904 3651 and passcode 911887.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is posted at https://clallampud-net.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will hear a staff presentation on the comprehensive plan update during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m337be2cc434d7b2a2f921175b056ccff.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2550 647 8041.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will discuss updating development code when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The council also will review the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting links are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

The full agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue commissioners will hear an update on trust land transfer funding related to Dabob Bay from Peter Bahls when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday

The hybrid meeting will be at Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

North Olympic Library Trustees

The North Olympic Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99297588060?pwd=Mo9AlWgGXGOblAkFsLlYMaOfoHQfGu.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.nols.org/board-administration.

Water District 1

Jefferson County Water District 1 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The district will meet in the Paradise Bay Community Club, 141 W. Alder St., Port Ludlow.

Water District 1 serves Paradise Bay.