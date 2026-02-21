EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Washington State Coast Savers.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features Mark Gregson, Olympic Medical Center interim chief executive officer.

Zoom access is by request. For more information, email info@rotarynorwester.org.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features the Port Angeles Symphony, presented by Jonathan Pasternack and Morgan Bartholick.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features Ed Bedford of Bedford Soda.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Michael M. Smith, executive director of the Shipley Center.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features Ryan Schaafsma with a Granary update.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunrise rotaryclub@gmail.com.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsendSunriseRotary@gmail.com.

________

All of the above meetings are open to the public.