Man pleads guilty to violating domestic violence no-contact order

PORT TOWNSEND — A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison under a drug offender sentencing alternative after he pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness and two counts of violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Russell O. Harding III was sentenced to 33 months in custody with an additional 33 months of probation, which will include mandatory drug treatment and domestic violence perpetrator treatment, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said.

The outcome follows an investigation that began last February and ended in August, revealing a pattern of threats and harassment against his former partner, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

The final incident began on Aug. 29, when Sgt. Jason Greenspane of the Port Townsend Police Department was dispatched to a reported violation of the no-contact order. The protected party provided screenshots of threatening messages from Harding, including threats with references to harming her, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Harding has four prior convictions for violating no-contact orders, and the cycle of domestic violence between him and his former partner date back to at least 2017, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

“This case exemplifies the relentless and escalating nature of abuse that too many victims endure,” deputy prosecuting attorney Holly Graham stated in a news release. “Domestic violence is not a one-time incident; it’s a pattern of control, fear and harm that can trap individuals in a cycle for years. In Jefferson County, we are committed to holding perpetrators accountable while supporting survivors every step of the way.”