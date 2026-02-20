DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Greene goes off for 28 points as Neah Bay heads to Tri-District title game

The No. 1-ranked and three-time defending state champion Neah Bay Red Devils celebrate their playoff win over Muckleshoot in Sequim on Thursday.

Neah Bay’s Qwaapeys Greene goes up for a lay-up against Muckleshoot Tribal on Thursday in Sequim. Greene led the Red Devils with 28 points as Neah Bay won its Tri-District playoff game. (Diamond Gentile/for Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — Neah Bay started off on a blisteringly hot pace and cruised past Muckleshoot 78-48 in a Class 1B Tri-District tournament girls basketball semifinal on Thursday at Rick Kaps Gymnasium.

The Red Devils shot 10-of-13 from the floor (76 percent) in the first quarter and Qwaapeys Greene had the hot hand for Neah Bay early on, scoring 14 of her game-high 28 points in the opening frame in building up a 29-11 advantage.

Greene finished 11-of-12 from the floor on her 2-point shots, with six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Neah Bay led 45-20 at halftime against the Kings.

Helen Martin and Caylee Moss each scored 11, while Cerise Moss added eight points and Wiinuk Martin had seven points and six rebounds.

With the win, the three-time defending state champion Red Devils (20-2) will face Crosspoint Christian (20-5) today at 5:30 p.m. at the Muckleshoot Community Center for the Tri-District championship with both teams headed to the 1B state tournament.

Crosspoint is a solid opponent for Neah Bay. The Wildcats defeated Lummi 61-50 in an earlier semifinal Thursday, a team Neah Bay defeated 42-38 earlier this season. Crosspoint hasn’t lost since Jan. 3 and beat 2A Olympic, 1A Klahowya and Life Christian and 2B Forks this season.

The Neah Bay boys fell 75-50 to Tulalip Heritage in a tri-district semifinal played at Marysville-Pilchuck High School on Thursday. The Red Devils face Summit Classical Christian at 2 p.m. today at the Muckleshoot Community Center. Both teams are assured of a state-tournament berth.

Tulalip Heritage faces Lummi for the championship at 7 p.m.

Neah Bay 78, Muckleshoot 48

Muckleshoot 11 9 11 17 — 48

Neah Bay 29 16 21 12 — 78

Neah Bay (78) — Q. Greene 28, H. Martin 11, Ca. Moss 11, Ce. Moss 8, W. Martin 7, D. Halttunen 5, McGimpsey 2, Lawrence 2, Johnson 2, Yallup 2.

Raymond- South Bend 41, Forks 29

ROCHESTER — The Spartans had trouble hitting shots and maintaining possession of the basketball in a Class 2B District 4 tournament loser-out contest against the Ravens on Thursday at Rochester High School.

Forks (12-11) rallied back from a 24-13 halftime deficit to close within 31-26 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t claw back completely.

“We played good enough defense to win the game, but we really struggled to make shots,” coach David Hurn said. “We kept waiting for us to get things going and we never really did. The game sort of summarizes our season. We had to deal with adversity. We had Karee Neal, Avery Dilley and Fynley Peters all foul out, and Bailey [Johnson] had four fouls. I’m proud of how we responded. We played physically and fast and, unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”

Johnson led the Spartans with eight points. Kaitlyn Crowder had seven.

It was the final game for Forks seniors Chloe Gaydeski and Skye Hestand.

Gaydeski played through a broken nose.

“Yeah, she had the mask and mouthpiece on,” Hurn said. “She’s a senior who has been with us for a long time. When she got hurt, we thought her season was over, but she kept pushing. She wasn’t going to be denied. So it was good for her to be able to go out on her terms.”

Hurn praised Hestand for sticking with the Spartans.

“Programs need more players like Skye,” he said. “I’m sure she wanted to get more minutes. She could have easily quit like a lot of kids choose to do, but she was committed to the team and this program. Proud of her.”

And Hurn said Forks needs to get a little more focused in the offseason.

“Potential is a dangerous word,” Hurn said. “That’s talent that’s yet to be realized. This team has a lot of potential, but we have to put the work in if we want to get to Spokane [site of the state tournament].”

Raymond/South Bend 41, Forks 29

RSB 8 16 7 10 — 41

Forks 6 7 11 5 — 29

Forks (29) — Bailey Johnson 8, Crowder 7, B. Rondeau 5, Dilley 4, Peters 3, Neal 2.

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladailynews.com.