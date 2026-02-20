Art, music set this weekend on Peninsula

An art exhibit and auction, music performances and lectures highlight this weekend’s entertainment options on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• GatheringPlace will present “Art from the Heart” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St., Port Townsend.

The free art exhibition and auction will showcase artwork created by GatheringPlace participants alongside pieces from local artists. Many of the works will be available for sale, although some will be reserved for auction beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.

GatheringPlace provides a place where those with disabilities gather with their peers and grow as individuals, building self-respect and meaningful lives.

Many of the program’s participants are working at local businesses.

Purchases from the exhibit and the auction will help fund for a new building for GatheringPlace.

For more information, visit www.gppt.org.

• The Flying Karamazov Brothers will debut their new show, “Artifishal Idiots,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $25 to $45 per person, $22 for youths 18 and younger, at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

Tickets are $40 per person, $20 for youth for matinee performances at www.theproductionalliance.org/fkb.

“Artifishal Idiots” explores the concept of humanity in the age of artificial intelligence, focusing on the question: “What can machines never replace?”

The show stars Paul D. Magid, the last member of the original troupe, as Dmitri Karamazov, Tomoki Sage as Tomoski Karamazov and Chen Polina as Chenovski Karamazov.

Sage and Polina join the Brothers from the Port Townsend-based acrobaticalist ninja theatre troupe NANDA.

Audiences can expect juggling, acrobatics and music with AI-generated visuals and hallucinatory projections across three screens.

The show also will be staged at the Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park from Feb. 26 through March 1.

• The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Chimacum High School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

Attendees also are welcome at the orchestra’s dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. Friday.

The free concert will feature Hayden Montgomery performing the percussion solo on Forrest Brennan’s “Tenors Without Borders.”

Montgomery, a Chimacum High School and Peninsula College graduate, placed second in the symphony’s 2025 Young Artists’ Competition.

The symphony also will perform Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” which was commissioned by Andre Kostelanetz in 1942 to boost morale during World War II. It is enhanced by selections from Lincoln’s speeches read by narrator Stanford Thompson.

Thompson, a Curtis Institute and New England Conservatory graduate, teaches at the Global Leaders Institute.

The program will conclude with Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony #6.

For more information, visit www.ptsymphony.org.

• The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “European Tour: Italy, Scotland and Ukraine” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature harpsichordist Olena Zhukova of Kyiv, Ukraine, and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, the festival’s artistic director.

The duo will explore the musical landscape of 18th century Europe, from Italy through France, Germany, Ukraine and England to Scotland.

The program will include works by Joseph Bodin de Boismortier of France, Antonio Vivaldi of Italy, James Oswald of Scotland, George Frideric Handel of England, and it will extend to the end of the century with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart of Austria and Maxim Sozontovich Berezovsky of Ukraine.

Future concerts in the festival include:

— March 22, Folk, Baroque and Beyond: Holland (1630), Scotland (1750) and France (1830), featuring Oleg Timofeyev and Cohan.

— April 26, Telemann Paris Quartets II, featuring David Greenberg, Susie Napper, Elisabeth Wright and Cohan.

— May 10, Handel and Bach, featuring Hans-Jurgen Schnoor, Maike Albrecht and Napper.

— June 7, Johann Sebastian Bach, featuring Irene Roldán and Cohan.

— June 28, The French Connection, featuring Annalisa Poppano, Billy Simms and Cohan.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.

• Golden Shoals will perform for Rainshadow Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 at http://rainshadowtickets.com or $30 at the door.

Golden Shoals is a duo composed of Amy Alvey on fiddle and Mark Kilianski on guitar. They often switch to two guitars or add a banjo.

Alvey lives in and tours out of Nashville, where she co-hosts a radio program on WMOT.

Kilianski resides in Vancouver, B.C., where he is a bandleader, organizer and teacher.

Alvey and Kilianski also teach workshops on old-time, bluegrass and folk music.

The duo first met at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, brought together by their love of American folk music. They remain firmly steeped in old-time and bluegrass music, but over the years, their sound has expanded to include country, indie and experimental influences.

Golden Shoals has toured in Europe, Alaska, Louisiana, Canada and Australia. They recently appeared at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Ireland and will play a special electric set for a square dance at Seattle’s Tractor Tavern.

• James Garlick will perform the violin solo for Samuel Barber’s Concerto for Violin during a concert by the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Performing Arts Center at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Conductor Jonathan Pasternack will provide a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 to $40 per person at www.portangelessymphony.org, Port Book and News, 104 E. First St., Port Angeles, or at the door.

Tickets also are available for the dress rehearsal at 10 a.m. Saturday for $20 per person, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.

Port Angeles-born Garlick, who first performed with the symphony as a teenager, is the artistic director for Music on the Strait as well as a violinist with an international career.

In addition to Barber’s concerto, the symphony also will perform Aaron Copland’s “Quiet City” and Antonin Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony, including the composer’s original second movement.

“Quiet City” will feature an English horn solo by Nancy Reis. A trumpet solo by John Landis will be directed by guest conductor Allion Salvador.

For more information, call 360-457-5579 or email pasymphony@olypen.com.

• The Port Angeles Friends of the Library will host a Bag of Books sale from 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the entry lobby at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

This month will feature carts of soft-back fiction, normally $1.50 each, and pocketbooks.

Bags will be provided, and customers will be able to purchase as many books they can fit into the bag for $5.

Customers also may bring their Friends of the Library canvas tote bag and fill it for $3.

The Friends of the Library’s book bags also will be available. Customers may buy a bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Proceeds will benefit special programs hosted by the North Olympic Library System.

For more information, visit www.friendsofthelibrarypa.org.

• Quimper Grange will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the grange hall, 1219 Corona Ave., Port Townsend.

Admission is by donation, which will benefit the Washington Farmlands Trust’s efforts to aid Washington farmers affected by December flooding.

Entertainment will include:

— Sasa, who will perform puppetry, clowning and tell stories from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

— The Combo Choro Trio, composed of Al Bergstein on mandolin, Julian Catford on guitar and cavaquihno and Teresa Catford on pandeiro and percussion, will perform from noon to 1:15 p.m.

— Lost in the Shuffle, blues, guitar and harmonica, will perform from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

— Partner Dance with Cheri & Doug will play a curated selection of dance tunes for attendees to dance swing, two-step, waltz and other steps from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There also will be a silent auction from noon to 4 p.m. for such items as three dozen oysters, weeding certificates and Jamestown canned salmon.

For more information, visit www.quimpergrange.org.

• Chris Goldfinger will present “Cascadia and San Andreas Earthquakes: a link?” at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Goldfinger will discuss his recent article in Geosphere that suggests a relationship between the Cascadia subduction zone and the northern San Andreas fault during an online meeting of the Quimper Geological Society.

• Candace Brower will present “Your Brain and You: What is Consciousness” at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Brower, a neuroeducator, will explain how attention works, how brain signals travel and why consciousness may have evolved to support goal-directed action.

Brower’s presentation will provide a free preview of a 10-session class she will teach at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall beginning March 2. More information on the class will be available at Sunday’s lecture.

For more information, call Brower at 505-264-4397 or email candacebrower@gmail.com.