LETTER: Vote yes for fire levy

East Jefferson Fire Rescue is submitting a levy request for the Feb. 10 special election.

Having examined the finances in detail, it is clear to me that this is an extremely well-run organization and every single dollar spent is necessary to maintain their level of service, which is extraordinary.

You probably don’t see the fire trucks and aid cars very often, but when you look at the statistics on their calls, it is surprising how busy they are while achieving an impressive service record.

You might not have needed their services, but I want to ensure they will be there in top form for everyone.

The increase is minimal, making this an easy “yes” vote.

For more information, visit https://www.ejfr.org/uncategorized/february-2026-ballot-measures.

For special election information, go to https://www.co.jefferson.wa.us/1266/elections.

Gary Rygmyr

Port Ludlow