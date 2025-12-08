WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks second at Ocosta; Sequim, Port Angeles at Ramrock Invite

Sequim sophomore Aiden Glenn (on top) wrestles Anthony Martinez of Steilacoom at the Ramrock Invitational this weekend in Olympia. Glenn won two matches of the day, including a technical fall over Martinez, to finish fourth at 175 pounds. (Marcie Glenn)

OCOSTA — The Forks boys finished second as a team in the Ocosta Invitational this weekend, while Forks’ Jade Blair finished first in the 125A weight class at the Prairie Open in Yelm.

The Port Angeles girls and Sequim boys and girls competed at the Ramrock Invite in Olympia with a total of 10 wrestlers placing from those schools.

The Forks boys came within .5 of a point of winning the Ocosta event, totalling 134.5 points. Lake Roosevelt won with 135 points and Warden was a close third at 130.5.

Winning his weight class in the 157 junior varsity class was Ryder Fletcher. He went 3-0 on the day.

Several other Forks competitors placed. Tyson Camacho-Roldan came in second at 132 pounds, going 3-1 on the day with three pins. He was beaten in the finals by an 11-7 decision.

Adrian Sanchez at 175 pounds finished second, going 3-1, with all his wins by pin. Dominick Sanchez was second at 120 pounds. He won two matches by pin and lost in the finals due to a medical forfeit. Pedro Martinez was also second at 126 pounds, winning two matches by pin. He lost in the finals by forfeit.

Landon Thomas at 157 pounds finished third, going 4-1 with three pins and an 18-2 technical fall over teammate Luis Ornelas. Ornelas finished fourth at 157, going 4-2 on the day.

Adon Arellano was fourth at 175, going 2-3, while Orlando Camacho was fourth at 120, going 3-2. Simeone Jackson-Cruz was fourth at 138, going 3-2 in the tournament.

For the Forks girls, Jade Blair went 4-0 on the day with three pins and a major decision. Viviana Luna was second in the 125B weight class, winning with a pair of pins and a disqualification. She lost by pin in the finals. Riley Tjepkema finished third at 140A pounds, going 4-1 on the day.

Port Angeles, Sequim

The Port Angeles girls finished fifth at the Ramrock Invite with seven girls placing. Sequim had two girls finish second for eighth place.

Allie Callahan won a match at 170 pounds to finish second, and Presley Daugherty was second at 235.

Persephone Perry was third at 135 pounds, going 2-1 on the day and Maci Martinez was third at 190 pounds with a pin. Bryelle Wopperer was also third at 155 pounds with a pin.

Jocelyn Kimball won a match with a pin at 130 pounds to finish fourth, and Alyssa Romero was fourth at 125 pounds.

For Sequim, Story Snow went 2-1 on the day to finish second at 125 pounds. Makenzie Labbe was second at 140 pounds.

The Sequim boys had a pair of fourth-place finishers. Aiden Glenn went 2-2 on the day with a pin and a 17-0 technical fall to finish fourth at 175 pounds, while Matthew Beaver was fourth at 126, going 4-1 on the day with three pins and a 17-2 technical fall.