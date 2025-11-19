Neah Bay’s Ryana Moss is one of the leaders for the Peninsula College women’s team this season. Moss scored in double figures in two straight games in Pasco last weekend. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Neah Bay’s Ryana Moss is one of the leaders for the Peninsula College women’s team this season. Moss scored in double figures in two straight games in Pasco last weekend. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Peninsula women look to uphold high standard

Pirates battling injuries early in the season

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College women’s basketball team not only has to replace four starters from last year, it has to get healthy.

The women’s team is dealing with a rash of injuries that have limited or knocked out a number of its players. In a season-opening two-games tournament in Pasco, the Pirates had just seven players available, one of whom played sick.

It was a rough weekend for the women, who opened the college and winter sports season with a pair of losses to Columbia Basin and Walla Walla. Walla Walla is the defending NWAC champion and Columbia Basin is a perennial powerhouse.

The women have set a high standard for the program with four straight North Region championships since the COVID-19 pandemic. The women have won an incredible 40 straight games in North Region play and have gone 93-15 over the past four seasons.

It will be a challenge with the turnover and injuries to match that level, but coach Alison Rose said she thinks the Pirates will be one of the top teams in the North by the spring.

“I think we’re going to be one of the best teams at the end. I think it might take a while,” she said.

Rose said she was excited with what she saw in Pasco. The Pirates were in both games until the fourth quarter. In fact, they were down just one possession in the final seconds to Columbia Basin.

“I didn’t think we would be [that close] because of all of our injuries,” Rose said. “I look at all of the people not at our disposal.”

The Pirates lost starters Ciera Tugade Agasiva, Alexa Mackey, Shania Moananu and Sequim’s Jelissa Julmist. They contributed a combined 44 points and 25 rebounds a game and led Peninsula to a 24-3 record.

Their best returning player is Alecsis Smith, a 6-foot-2 post player who notched a pair of double-doubles in the games in Pasco. In fact, she is an almost automatic double-double in every game. Last year, she came off the bench in 15 games, averaged just 16 minutes a game and averaged 15.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The biggest question mark for Smith is her health.

“If she can stay healthy, she is one of the best post players in the entire NWAC,” Rose said. Rose said a lot of big players like Smith are actually kind of reserved, but said she Smith is “unapologetically aggressive.”

Another returning player is Neah Bay’s Ryana Moss, who scored in double digits in both games in Pasco, shooting 4-for-8 from 3-point range in one of the games.

“And she was sick in that game, actually,” Rose said. Moss is one of several Neah Bay state champions playing in the NWAC. In one of those games in Pasco, three former Red Devils played against each other.

“All three of them [Amber Swan and Ezrah Ray were the other two] are so amazing,” Rose said, saying it shows what a great job former Pirates player Cherish Moss is doing as the coach in Neah Bay.

Other players from last year’s squad include Carliese O’Brien and Mackena Patrick. However, these are a couple of Peninsula’s players who are injured, both dealing with ankle problems.

Rose pointed out that while all of these players came off the bench last year, they did play heavy minutes.

“They’re very experienced and very capable. And I’m really exciated about our freshmen,” she said. Veniza Jackson and Malia Garcia are other returning players who saw limited minutes last year.

A couple of those freshmen Rose said to keep an eye on Kimberlee Brown and Marley Myers. Another newcomer is Haley Ostrander, a transfer who is listed as a freshman and Aspen Fraser. Rose said Ostrander is a “phenonemal” talent and that Fraser is long and athletic.

Other freshmen include Madison Smith, Tayana Caldera and Denise Alfonso.

Peninsula next plays at Highline on Monday, then hosts Chemeketa, Lower Columbia and Tacoma Dec. 5 to 7 in the Pirate Classic Tournament. The Pirates begin defending their 40-game North Region winning streak on Jan. 7 at Shoreline.

Previous
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay to make another long road trip
Next
PREP BOWLING: PA’s Van Gordon makes history with college signing

More in Sports

Neah Bay's Ryana Moss is one of the leaders for the Peninsula College women's team this season. Moss scored in double figures in two straight games in Pasco last weekend. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Peninsula women look to uphold high standard

Pirates battling injuries early in the season

Port Angeles bowler Zoey Van Gordon with her coach Becky Gundersen, left, signed to compete at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOWLING: PA’s Van Gordon makes history with college signing

Port Angeles High School senior Zoey Van Gordon made… Continue reading

Left, Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; and Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive

Sequim’s Ava Shinkle and Port Angeles’ Lynzee Reid each had outstanding performances… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils.
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay to make another long road trip

More than 1,800 miles of travel in seven days for the Red Devils

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Highline, Spokane win NWAC soccer titles

For the first time since 2022, neither the Peninsula College… Continue reading

The Port Angeles girls swim team finished 12th at state this weekend. From left, top row, are Amayah Nelson, Lizzy Shaw and Lynzee Reid. From left, bottom row, are Anaya Tejeda, Chloe Kay-Sanders and Mia Francis. (Sally Cole)
STATE SWIMMING: PA, Sequim teams finish in top 18

PA’s Lynzee Reid third in diving; Sequim’s Ava Shinkle fifth in 200 IM

Neah Bay Red Devils
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay fends off Garfield-Palouse in a shootout

Red Devils win 60-54 as Vikings’ rally comes up short

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula women drop two on opening weekend

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team went up against two… Continue reading

Port Angeles’ Kenny Riggs caught this 78.7-pound halibut on the final day of the 2016 Port Angeles Salmon Club Halibut Derby to win the $5,000 first prize. This was the last halibut derby held by the club due to reduced halibut seasons.
OUTDOORS: Salmon club eyes derby return

AS PART OF a push to grow membership numbers and reestablish some… Continue reading

Matthew Strissel/Whitman County Gazette The Neah Bay volleyball team won a back-and-forth match with Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3-2 to earn fifth place at the Class 1B state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome. This is the Red Devils’ third state trophy in the last four years.
PREPS: Neah Bay volleyball fifth at state tournament

Port Angeles’ girls… Continue reading

Kasi Baker (18) scored a goal for the Peninsula College in the NWAC semifinals Friday in Tukwila. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
NWAC SEMIFINAL: Peninsula College women come undone in second half

Pirates allow three second-half scores, had allowed one goal all season

Taylor Balkom/The Columbian Port Angeles senior Kennedy Rognlien stretches to make a save during the Roughriders' 1-0 loss to Hockinson in a Class 2A girls soccer state tournament game at Battle Ground High School. This was Rognlien's 16th and final save of the game.
PREP SOCCER PLAYOFFS: PA thwarted despite Rognlien heroics

Senior goalkeeper makes 16 saves