STATE 1B PLAYOFFS: Big fourth quarter leads DeSales over Neah Bay

WALLA WALLA —The Neah Bay Red Devils played No. 1 seed DeSales tough in the state football quarterfinals, but DeSales finished the game on a 22-0 run to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 58-24 win.

The loss ends Neah Bay’s season with a record of 8-3.

DeSales, a private Catholic school in Walla Walla, came in to the game 10-0, ranked No. 2 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index and was seeded No. 1 in the state playoffs. The Red Devils were seeded No. 9 and earned the right to play DeSales by beating No. 8 Garfield-Palouse 60-54 last week in Colfax.

After making a 457-mile trip to play Garfield-Palouse near the Idaho border, the Red Devils made a 459-mile trek to Walla Walla near the Oregon boarder to play the Fighting Irish. That’s a combined 1,832 miles of travel in seven days for the Red Devils.

DeSales got off to a fast start, building up a lead of 18-0 in the first half. However, near the end of the second quarter, Caleb Cummins recovered a fumble and ran it back 62 yards to make it 18-8 at the half.

After a Neah Bay touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, the Red Devils remained within striking distance at 36-24 with 11 minutes left to play. DeSales scored three touchdowns in a span of four minutes, getting one score on defense on a pick six, to salt the game away.

The Red Devils don’t play a lot of passing teams at the 1B level and DeSales had a great passing game. Fighting Irish quarterback Cohen Wood finished with 359 yards passing and five touchdowns.

It was the third straight year that the Red Devils made it to at least the state quarterfinals. They made it the quarterfinals in 2024, the semifinals in 2023 and the championship game in 2022.

Neah Bay graduates seniors Kane Greene, Tyler Swan, LeAnthony Jimmicum, Elijha Malinowski and others.