More than 350 runners are expected for the annual Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run Saturday in Blyn. (Run the Peninsula)

RUN THE PENINSULA: Popular Jamestown S’Klallam Glow Run returns Saturday

BLYN — The popular Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe 5K/10K Glow Run, the final leg of the Run the Peninsula series, will be held Saturday with the start/finish line at the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal campus.

The Glow Run has become the most popular of the 5K/10K runs in the Run the Peninsula series because of the festive atmosphere and lights at the tribal campus, with nearly 850 participants taking part in the race along the Olympic Discovery Trail (ODT).

The event is put on by the Port Angeles Marathon Association and is made possible by title sponsors Peninsula Daily News and the Sequim Gazette, presenting sponsors Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and Olympic Medical Center. Proceeds go to several local organizations, including the Peninsula Trails Coalition, which builds and maintains the ODT.

The race will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe 5K/10K has been permitted by Clallam County to control traffic at trail intersections with county roads, giving pedestrians right-of-way for the race.

The event also takes place after dusk, so motorists are asked to keep a sharp eye if they are driving in the area. Participants will be required to wear a headlamp or some other type of lighting device.

There is still space available. People can register at www.runthepeninsula.com.

Results can be found at https://tinyurl.com/GlowRun2025Results.

Other races in the Run the Peninsula series include the Elwha Bridge run in February, the Sequim Railroad Bridge run in April, the North Olympic Discovery Marathon between Blyn and Port Angeles in June and the Spruce Railroad Trail run in October.

More than 350 runners are expected for the annual Jamestown S'Klallam Glow Run Saturday in Blyn. (Run the Peninsula)
RUN THE PENINSULA: Popular Jamestown S'Klallam Glow Run returns Saturday

