PREPS: Port Angeles flag football spikes the competition

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Allison Fricker avoids Olympic Trojan Kathryn James, right, trying to strip her flag during their flag football match Thursday evening in a heavy mist at Wally Sigmar Field at Peninsula College. The Roughriders beat Olympic 42-0 and Kingston 42-35 to improve to 3-1. Sequim (3-1) edged North Kitsap 15-14 and lost to Klahowya 35-6.

NEAH BAY — Tyler Swan poured in 22 points and hauled down 16 rebounds to pace Neah Bay in a 67-38 season-opening boys basketball victory over Ocosta on Thursday.

With the double-double, Swan, a senior, is within 12 points of reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career. He also added four assists and three steals in the win.

Eugene Ray added 11 points and five boards, and Daniel Cumming chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists for the Red Devils (1-0). The Red Devils will play Almira/Coulee-Hartline at the Waterville Tournament on Friday.

Neah Bay 67, Ocosta 38

Ocosta 7 12 15 4 — 38

NB 13 19 18 17 — 67

Ocosta (38) — Bottleson 9, Solis 9, Beard 8, Priest 6, Turner 3.

Neah Bay (67) — Swan 22, E. Ray 11, Cumming 8, Jimmicum 7, A. Greene 5, M. Greene 5, Barton 2, F. Ray 2, Arnold 2, Akin 2, Smith 1, Chartraw.

Girls Bowling Olympic 5, Port Angeles 2

SILVERDALE — The Roughriders didn’t make things easy on themselves in a loss to the Trojans at All Star Lanes.

“The lanes were not very forgiving as the Riders were challenged all day with difficult spare attempts,” coach Rebecca Gundersen said.

After dropping games one and two, Port Angeles battled back in the 10th frame of the first Baker game to give themselves the opportunity to get on the board.

“Anchor Zoey Van Gordon calmly recorded a spare to tie the game and earn an additional throw,” Gundersen said. “She went on to knock down nine more pins to earn the team’s first point of the match. The team’s momentum continued as they easily claimed the second Baker game by a 32-pin margin.”

Sophomore Lucy Townsend had the Riders’ high score of the day with a 163 while on the junior varsity lanes Van Gordon led the way with her two-game score of 314 (157, 157), and Mallory Hartman made her varsity debut.

The Riders host Sequim on Monday.

Calendar

Today

Wrestling: East Jefferson, Sequim, Forks, Port Angeles at East Jefferson Invitational, Port Townsend, 8 a.m.

Men’s Basketball: Peninsula vs. Lane at Lane Crossover, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: Peninsula vs. Green River at Green River Crossover, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Elma at Port Angeles, 3 p.m.; Sammamish at Sequim, 3 p.m.; Crosspoint at Quilcene, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Crescent at Ilwaco, 2 p.m.; Forks at Toutle Lake, 1:15 p.m.

Sunday

Men’s Basketball: Peninsula vs. Blue Mountain at Lane Crossover, 11 a.m.

Women’s Basketball: Peninsula vs. Wenatchee Valley at Green River Crossover, 2 p.m.