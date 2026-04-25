PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Riders shine in all facets in win over Orting

Parker Pavlak throws to the plate against Orting on Friday at Civic Field. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Port Angeles’ Carston Seibel slides home on a wild pitch to score against Orting at Civic Field on Friday. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles boys baseball team shined in all facets of the game — pitching, defense, baserunning and timely hitting — to beat Orting 8-3 in a nonleague game at Civic Field on Friday.

Roughriders pitchers Parker Pavlak and Abe Brenkman scattered six hits and three walks and let their defense to the work as they didn’t record a strikeout the entire game. The Riders also didn’t make a single error all game.

Pavlak went 5⅓ innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs for the victory, while Brenkman went 1⅔ innings, allowing just one hit.

The Roughriders scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to blow the game open. Zach DeBray had a clutch RBI double and Bryce DeLeon had a two-run double. Carston Seibel alertly came in the score from third base on a wild pitch.

DeLeon finished 2-for-3 and also scored a run. Seibel finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Carson Waddell had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Easton Fisher had a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Port Angeles (3-7, 7-8) returns to Olympic League play Tuesday at Bremerton (5-6, 5-7).

Port Angeles 8, Orting 3

Ort. 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 6 2

PA 1 0 0 4 1 2 x — 8 9 0

Pitching

PA — PAvlak 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER; Brenkman 1.2 IP, H.

Hitting

PA — DeLeon 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Seibel 2-3, 2B, R, RBI; Fisher 1-3, R, 2 RBI; DeBray 1-2, 2B, R, RBI; Waddell 1-4, R, RBI, SB.

Sequim 12, Forks 9

SEQUIM — Sequim is specializing this year in some wild, high-scoring games. Friday was no exception as the Wolves held off a late Forks rally to win 12-9.

The game had more than 40 baserunners with 19 combined hits, 11 walks, 10 errors and six hit batsmen.

Sequim went into the seventh inning up 12-5 but Forks rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh and had three runners on with two outs when pitcher Duran Ward got a fielder’s choice groundout to end the game and the threat.

Hunter Tennell went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while William Kuperus was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Van Johnson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Ward finished with two runs scored and two RBIs.

The Wolves used four pitchers. Connor Oase started, allowing four hits in four innings and two earned runs. He struck out five.

For Forks, Cordel Horejsi was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Tannon Gaydeski was 2-for-3 with a run scored, two stolen bases and three RBIs.

Lane Helvey was also 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored, two runs driven in and two stolen bases. Gaydeski started, going 4⅔ innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four.

Sequim (4-6, 5-9) next plays an Olympic League game Tuesday at North Kitsap. Forks (6-2, 8-5) next hosts first-place Ilwaco (8-0 13-2) in a Pacific 2B League doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Sequim 12, Forks 9

Forks 2 1 1 0 0 1 4 — 9 7 5

Seq. 0 2 1 1 0 2 x — 12 12 5

Pitching

Forks — Gaydeski 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Rowley 1.1 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 K.

Seq. — Oase 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K; Tennell 2 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 K; Bear 0-2. IP; Ward 0.1 IP, H, 3 ER, K.

Hitting

Seq. — Tennell 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Johnson 2-3, R, RBI; Kuperus 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Ward 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Forks — Horejsi 2-4, R, RBI; Gaydeski 2-3, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Helvey 1-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Clark 1-3, R, RBI.

Quilcene 8, NW Christian 4

QUILCENE — Eli Allen and Aiden Cate combined on a three-hitter while Oliver Hopkins hit a clutch two-run home run in an 8-4 Quilcene victory over Northwest Christian on Friday.

Allen went five innings, allowing one hit and striking out 12. Cate went the final two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Quilcene went into the seventh inning down 4-3 after NW Christian scored a run in the top of the inning. The Rangers blew up for five runs in the bottom of the seventh with Hopkins’ two-run bomb the big blow. Allen also had an RBI triple in the seventh.

Cate finished 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Logan Carstensen also had a double and a run scored.

Quilcene (6-3) plays at Crosspoint Christian on Monday.

Quilcene 8, NW Christian 4

NWC 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 — 4 3 4

Quil. 2 1 0 0 0 0 5— 8 10 4

Pitching

Quil. — Allen 5 IP, H, 12 K; Cate 2 IP, 2 H, 3 K.

Hitting

Quil. — Cate 3-3, R, RBI; Hopkins 1-4, HR, R, 3 RBI; Allen 1-3, 3B, 2 R; Carstensen 1-4, 2B, R.