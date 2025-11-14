Matthew Strissel/Whitman County Gazette The Neah Bay volleyball team won a back-and-forth match with Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3-2 to earn fifth place at the Class 1B state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome. This is the Red Devils’ third state trophy in the last four years.

PREPS: Neah Bay volleyball fifth at state tournament

Van Gordon leads Roughrider bowlers in opener

SILVERDALE — Port Angeles’ girls bowling team opened league play with a loss to Bremerton on the road Thursday.

After last year’s sixth-place team finish at state, senior Zoey Van Gordon picked up where she left off, throwing a match-high 199 in the opening game of the 2025-26 season.

“Zoey put in a lot of time in the offseason and it shows,” coach Rebecca Gundersen said. “She is confident and in control.”

Van Gordon will sign a letter of intent to roll collegiately at College of Saint Marys during a ceremony at the high school Wednesday.

The Riders split both games as well as both Baker games, but the Knights earned the final point based on overall pin count to seal the victory.

Lucy Townsend added a 145 and Kenadie Ring rolled a 132 for the Roughriders.

Also seeing varsity action were returners Izzy Spencer and Leilah Franich, as well as newcomers Grace Williams and Zoey Howe.

Port Angeles returns to All Star Lanes on Tuesday to take on defending league champion Klahowya.

YMCA basketball

PORT ANGELES — Registration is open for the YMCA’s winter youth basketball program for boys and girls ages 3-14 in both Port Angeles and Sequim.

Kids ages 3-4 and 5-7 will play with a 25.5-inch basketball and a 6-foot hoop for the younger players and a 7-foot basket for the older players.

There will be one practice per week, and after the first two weeks of practice, there will be games on Saturdays.

Registration is $70 for YMCA members, $90 for the public.

Players ages 8-14 will be divided by age group with two practices per week and games on Saturdays. A 9-foot hoop and a 27.5-inch ball will be used for ages 8-9, while a regulation hoop and a women’s basketball will be used for ages 10-14.

Registration is $80 for YMCA members, $100 for the public.

Registration ends Nov. 22.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-YMCAHoops25.

Last Chance U coach dies

John Beam, a mainstay of the football coaching ranks in the East Bay who was profiled in the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” died Friday, one day after being targeted in a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department on Friday identified the gunman as Cedric Irving Jr., 27. Authorities said he was arrested early Friday at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in San Leandro, Calif.

It was not immediately clear what had prompted the shooting, but law enforcement officials said at a news conference Friday that it had been a targeted attack and the two men knew each other.

Investigators said they recovered a gun that used the same caliber as the shell casings and live rounds that were taken into evidence at the crime scene.

Beam, 66, was the community college’s longtime athletic director. He retired last year after more than four decades of coaching at the junior college and high school levels.

Frederick Shavies II, Oakland’s former deputy police chief and the current chief in Piedmont, Calif., said during the news conference that Beam had been a mentor to him.

“John was so much more than a coach,” he said. “He was a father figure to thousands of not only men but young women in our community. Our hearts are aching.”

Shavies played football at Washington State.

Peninsula Daily News and The Athletic

COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula women in NWAC semifinals
PREP SOCCER PLAYOFFS: PA thwarted despite Rognlien heroics

The Port Angeles girls swim team finished 12th at state this weekend. From left, top row, are Amayah Nelson, Lizzy Shaw and Lynzee Reid. From left, bottom row, are Anaya Tejeda, Chloe Kay-Sanders and Mia Francis. (Sally Cole)
STATE SWIMMING: PA, Sequim teams finish in top 18

PA’s Lynzee Reid third in diving; Sequim’s Ava Shinkle fifth in 200 IM

Neah Bay Red Devils
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay fends off Garfield-Palouse in a shootout

Red Devils win 60-54 as Vikings’ rally comes up short

PC
NWAC SEMIFINAL: Peninsula College women come undone in second half

Pirates allow three second-half scores, had allowed one goal all season

PREPS: Neah Bay volleyball fifth at state tournament

Port Angeles’ Kenny Riggs caught this 78.7-pound halibut on the final day of the 2016 Port Angeles Salmon Club Halibut Derby to win the $5,000 first prize. This was the last halibut derby held by the club due to reduced halibut seasons.
OUTDOORS: Salmon club eyes derby return

Taylor Balkom/The Columbian Port Angeles senior Kennedy Rognlien stretches to make a save during the Roughriders' 1-0 loss to Hockinson in a Class 2A girls soccer state tournament game at Battle Ground High School. This was Rognlien's 16th and final save of the game.
PREP SOCCER PLAYOFFS: PA thwarted despite Rognlien heroics

COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula women in NWAC semifinals

Keylee Tavoi celebrates a Neah Bay point during the Red Devils Class 1B state volleyball tournament victory over Valley Christian. Neah Bay (19-3) faced Wilbur-Creston-Keller for the 5th-6th-place trophy late Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Roger Harnack/Cheney Free Press
AREA SPORTS: Neah Bay places at Class 1B state volleyball tournament

Peninsula College defender Jeremie Kuelo (4) was named the North Region MVP in men's soccer. (Jay Cline/Peninsula Soccer)
NWAC SOCCER: Peninsula players earn North Region MVPs

Paige Mason, left, and Jack Gladfelter and Max Baeder, right.
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: PA’s Mason named NWAC defender of the week

Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News Forks' Estevan Ramos (yellow helmet) is tackled during a 2024 game against Meridian. Ramos made the All Central 2B League, Western Division second team as both a kick return specialist and as a wide receiver.
2B ALL-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Seven Forks players make second team

1B STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay, Quilcene face long road trips

