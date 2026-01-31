Forks’ Bailey Johnson brings the ball up the floor against North Beach on Friday in Forks with teammate Skye Hestand. Johnson, despite a broken wrist, scored 25 points in a 67-25 victory. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

PREP ROUNDUP: Forks girls win to stay in first place

Crescent’s Liam Sprague scores 42 in victory

FORKS — A banged up Forks girls basketball team got Bailey Johnson back in the starting lineup and despite a broken wrist, she contributed 25 points in a 67-25 win over North Beach to keep the Spartans in first place in the Pacific 2B League headed into the final regular-season game of the year.

Johnson is one of two forks players seriously injured. Senior Chloe Gaydeski is out with a broken jaw suffered in the Spartans’ last game. She and fellow senior Skye Hestand were honored during senior night Friday.

However, the Spartans did get Johnson back in the lineup.

She’s been cleared to play and she’s been bugging me to get back in the lineup,” said coach David Hurn. “She’s a game-changer,” said coach David Hurn.

Avery Dilley also had a solid game with 16 points and Kailyn Crowded added nine. Hurn said Forks played very well to open up the second half as the Spartans outscored North Beach 27-3 in the third quarter.

“We had a really good first four minutes of the second half,” he said.

The victory put the Spartans at 6-1 in the Pacific 2B League, tied for first with Raymond-South Bend. Forks (10-8 overall) has one important league game left, on the road Tuesday at Chief Leschi (5-3, 11-6). If the Spartans win, they earn at least a share of the league title.

Forks 67, North Beach 25

Forks 14 15 27 11 — 67

NB 6 8 3 8 — 25

Forks (67) — Johnson 25, Dilley 16, Crowder 9, Fryberg 5, Woody 3, Rondeau 3, Foster 3, Hestand 3.

Neah Bay 82, Clallam Bay 5

CLALLAM BAY — The defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Neah Bay girls basketball team beat Clallam Bay 82-5.

Cerise Moss led the Red Devils with 25 points, shooting 5-for-10 on her 3-pointers. Angel Halttunen scored 17 and Qwaapeys Greene 15. Lillie Yallup had nine. Kaleeka McCarty led Clallam Bay with five points.

Neah Bay (16-2) next plays at Forks at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Neah Bay 82, Clallam Bay 5

NB 24 33 12 13 — 82

CB 0 2 3 0 — 5

Neah Bay (82) — Cerise Moss 25, A. Halttunen 17, Greene 15, Yallup 9, Caylee Moss 6, W. Martin 5, D. Halttunen 3, H. Martin 3, Lawrence 1, Johnson 1.

Clallam Bay (5) — McCarty 5.

Boys Basketball

Crescent 67, Lake Quinault 64

AMANDA PARK — The Crescent boys basketball team got a monster game from Liam Sprague and had a big second half to get past Lake Quinault 67-64 for a regular-season ending victory.

“Wow. I am so impressed with these guys. They had nothing to play for except pride and to finish with a win and they showed a lot of grit and resilience to pull off a comeback win,” said coach Chris Ferrier.

Sprague finished with 42 points, the best game of his career.

“Liam was…. incredible,” Ferrier said. “I had no idea he had scored so much. He didn’t force things and wasn’t hunting shots, they were just coming. He was able to create offense all night long and then in the 4th quarter he took over, scoring 16 of our 18.

“Jax Sprague had a great game feeding him the ball and still almost hit his average,” Ferrier said.

The Loggers finished the regular season 5-14 and bring back nearly the entire varsity group, including their starters.

Crescent 67, Lake Quinault 64

Cres. 20 10 19 18 — 67

LQ 15 19 14 16 — 64

Crescent (67) — Liam Sprague 42, Jax Sprague 17, Chartier 6, L. Harris 2.

Neah Bay 78, Clallam Bay 59

CLALLAM BAY — Tyler Swan came through with another huge game for the Neah Bay Red Devils, pouring in 37 points in a 78-59 victory over Clallam Bay.

Swan shot 5-for-9 on his 3-pointers as Neah Bay improved to 14-3. Mathias Greene, Daniel Cumming and Eugene Ray each scored nine points.

The Bruins were led by Dylan Simmons, who shot 5-for-12 on his 3-pointers and scored 17. William Hull scored 16 and Jordan Angulo 14, shooting 4-for-6 on his 3-pointers.

Neah Bay next plays at Forks (10-6) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Clallam Bay (10-7) played at Naselle on Saturday.

Neah Bay 78, Clallam Bay 59

NB 21 19 17 21 — 78

CB 13 10 21 15 — 59

Neah Bay (78) — Swan 37, M. Greene 9, Cumming 9, E. Ray 9, Jimmicum 6, F. Ray 5, A. Greene 3.

Clallam Bay (59) —Simmons 17, Hull 16, Angulo 14, McNally 8, Politte 2, Mendoza 2.

