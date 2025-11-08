PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay cruises in district playoff

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay football team romped in its Quad-District playoff game Friday night, crushing Oakville 76-18 to qualify for the 1B state playoffs.

The Red Devils blew the game ope with 38 points in the second quarter and had a total of 329 rushing yards as three players rushed for more than 90 yards.

Caleb Cummins ran four times for 116 yards and had touchdown runs of 55 and 20 yards.

Incredibly, every time Tyler Swan touched the ball, he scored a touchdown. He ran four times for 111 yards with touchdown runs of 43, six, four and 58 yards. He also scored a fifth touchdown on an 80-yard interception return.

Kane Greene ran five times for 94 yards and had a 55-yard touchdown run. He also threw the ball one time, completing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Ray.

Jontae Akin added a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and Joseph Smith recovered three fumbles. Timonty Secor also had an interception.

Neah Bay (7-2 overall) now awaits seeding in the Class 1B state tournament. The Red Devils will likely be a high seed and should get to host a game next weekend, possibly in Forks which has field turf.

Quilcene 40, Northwest Christian 34

LACEY — The Quilcene Rangers qualified for that state 1B playoffs, getting nearly 500 yards of offense in a 40-34 road victory at Northwest Christian in a Quad-District playoff game.

Coach Darrin Dotson gave credit to his offensive line.

“The offensive line was instrumental in the victory. Coach Jeremy Simmons enforced the blocking rules and basics,” Dotson said. “The offensive line could be seen five to seven yards downfield sustaining their blocks.”

Robert Evans gained 191 yards rushing and had a touchdown, while Isaac Figueroa rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Oliver Hopkins rushed for 26 yards and passed for 93 with two passing touchdowns. Liam Neziri had a 45-yard pass reception for a touchdown, while Logan Carstensen had an 18-yard reception for a score. That Carstensen score capped off a Quilcene 96-yard drive. Tyler Matheson also had a 30-yard pass reception.

Figueroa led the team with nine tackles, while Neziri had six and Evans five.

The Rangers (3-6) now await their seeding and opponent in the Class 1B tournament.