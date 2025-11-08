PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay cruises in district playoff

Neah Bay Red Devils

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay football team romped in its Quad-District playoff game Friday night, crushing Oakville 76-18 to qualify for the 1B state playoffs.

The Red Devils blew the game ope with 38 points in the second quarter and had a total of 329 rushing yards as three players rushed for more than 90 yards.

Caleb Cummins ran four times for 116 yards and had touchdown runs of 55 and 20 yards.

Incredibly, every time Tyler Swan touched the ball, he scored a touchdown. He ran four times for 111 yards with touchdown runs of 43, six, four and 58 yards. He also scored a fifth touchdown on an 80-yard interception return.

Kane Greene ran five times for 94 yards and had a 55-yard touchdown run. He also threw the ball one time, completing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Ray.

Jontae Akin added a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and Joseph Smith recovered three fumbles. Timonty Secor also had an interception.

Neah Bay (7-2 overall) now awaits seeding in the Class 1B state tournament. The Red Devils will likely be a high seed and should get to host a game next weekend, possibly in Forks which has field turf.

Quilcene 40, Northwest Christian 34

LACEY — The Quilcene Rangers qualified for that state 1B playoffs, getting nearly 500 yards of offense in a 40-34 road victory at Northwest Christian in a Quad-District playoff game.

Coach Darrin Dotson gave credit to his offensive line.

“The offensive line was instrumental in the victory. Coach Jeremy Simmons enforced the blocking rules and basics,” Dotson said. “The offensive line could be seen five to seven yards downfield sustaining their blocks.”

Robert Evans gained 191 yards rushing and had a touchdown, while Isaac Figueroa rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Oliver Hopkins rushed for 26 yards and passed for 93 with two passing touchdowns. Liam Neziri had a 45-yard pass reception for a touchdown, while Logan Carstensen had an 18-yard reception for a score. That Carstensen score capped off a Quilcene 96-yard drive. Tyler Matheson also had a 30-yard pass reception.

Figueroa led the team with nine tackles, while Neziri had six and Evans five.

The Rangers (3-6) now await their seeding and opponent in the Class 1B tournament.

PREP PLAYOFF SOCCER: Port Angeles girls qualify for state with shutout of Orting
COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula women move on to final four

ISIS-Jade Bryant (8) corrals a loose ball against Columbia Basin College at Wally Sigmar Field on Sunday. The Pirates won 2-0 to advance to the NWAC Final Four. In the background is Peninsula's Elise Maffeo (24). (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula women move on to final four
Men lose 1-0 in NWAC quarters
COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula women move on to final four

Men lose 1-0 in NWAC quarters

Port Angeles' Emma Desjardins knocked a ball high in the air off a throw-in to score the Riders' first goal Saturday against Orting. (Hudl)
PREP PLAYOFF SOCCER: Port Angeles girls qualify for state with shutout of Orting

The Port Angeles girls soccer team set a couple of… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Henry Wendel and Jay Lieberman in the state 2A cross-country race at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. (Angie Gooding)
STATE CROSS-COUNTRY: East Jefferson boys finish fifth in the state as a team

PA boys place all four runners in top 87

Nate Treat holds up a hatchery steelhead caught while fishing on the Bogachiel River near Forks. The Quillayute, Bogachiel and Calawah rivers will have a two hatchery steelhead limit through Feb. 28. The Hoh River also will have a two-hatchery steelhead limit through Feb. 15.
OUTDOORS: Hatchery steelhead limit dropped out west
OUTDOORS: Hatchery steelhead limit dropped out west

WITH PRESEASON FORECASTS of decreased seasonal wild steelhead returns, fish managers with… Continue reading

The Port Angeles Future Riders edged Neah Bay 20-19 in the North Olympic Youth Football A Squad Championship last Saturday at Civic Field. The Future Riders A Squad finished the season unbeaten at 7-0. Team members are Mason Martinez, Jarrett McNeely, Ryan Somers, Nick Somers, Blake Botero, Oliver Mathis, Blake Petersen, Taco Armenta, Wiliam Paings, Gurvey Singh, Kellen Irvine, Trust Christenson, Iren Coffey, Colby Horejsi, Leroy Armentat, Jacob Potter, Everett Andreason, Axel Plute, Silas Cooper, Kaidence Brant, Thomas Possinger, Preston Smith and Colin Neese. The team was coached by head coach KC Spencer, Grey Olekas, Shane Martin, Adam Plute, Joe Coffey and Brandon Irvine.
AREA SPORTS: Future Riders A Squad wraps undefeated season with championship victory
Indoor soccer registration in Sequim
AREA SPORTS: Future Riders A Squad wraps undefeated season with championship victory

Indoor soccer registration in Sequim

DISTRICT SOCCER: Wolves bow out with loss to North Kitsap

PA’s match delayed by Hood Canal Bridge collision closure

CARD COLLECTING: Trading card show set Saturday in Sequim

Sports cards, Pokemon and more

KEITH THORPE/PENINSULA DAILY NEWS Port Angeles' Becca Manson, right, works to keep control as Sequim's Raimey Brewer approaches in midfield on Thursday at Wally Sigmar Field. KEITH THORPE/PENINSULA DAILY NEWS Port Angeles' Becca Manson, right, works to keep control as Sequim's Raimey Brewer approaches in midfield on Thursday at Wally Sigmar Field.
PREPS: Steady senior Becca Manson shows adaptibility for Port Angeles
Forks football players named to Central 2B West All-League team
PREPS: Steady senior Becca Manson shows adaptibility for Port Angeles

Forks football players named to Central 2B West All-League team

Fresno State Athletics Fresno State point guard Millie Long.
AREA SPORT: PA’s Millie Long now starring for Fresno State women’s basketball team

The Cedars at Dungeness hosting holiday food bank benefit Dec. 13

Bud Denney Neah Bay's senior class was celebrated before the Red Devils' final home football game of the season. Neah Bay's football seniors are, from left, Azariah Greene, Joe Smith, Tyler Swan, LeAnthony Jimmicum, Lelan Greene, Elijha Malinowski and Kane Greene.
AREA SPORTS: YMCA and Sequim Youth Basketball registration, Youth wrestling in PA
AREA SPORTS: YMCA and Sequim Youth Basketball registration, Youth wrestling in PA

Youth wrestling registration will… Continue reading

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson's Grace Liske, left, returns the ball as teammates Penina Vaiolo, back, and Emily Liske look on during a Class 1A West Central District volleyball tournament loser-out contest with Seattle Christian at Chimacum High School on Tuesday. The Rivals fell 3-1 to the Warriors to end their season with a 13-5 record, a seven-win improvement from 2024 and the first winning season since Chimacum and Port Townsend combined athletics in 2021.
DISTRICT PLAYOFF PREPS: Desjardins penalty kick holds up in Port Angeles win; East Jefferson volleyball bows out after successful season
DISTRICT PLAYOFF PREPS: Desjardins penalty kick holds up in Port Angeles win; East Jefferson volleyball bows out after successful season

East Jefferson volleyball fell 3-1 to the Warriors to end… Continue reading