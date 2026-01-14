PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim unable to catch up to defending champion Bremerton

Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard drives the ball up the court against Bremerton’s Aaron Matthews. Sheppard led the Wolves with 21 points, but Sequim lost to the defending state champions 79-56. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — Even without Olympic League MVP Jalen Davis, the Bremerton boys basketball team showed why they are one of the favorites to battle for the state championship for the second straight year.

The Sequim Wolves have developed quite the rivalry with the Knights, splitting a pair of hard-fought regular-season games last year and tying Bremerton for the league championship. Bremerton won a rubber match to gain the league’s No. 1 seed at the district tournament, then went on to win the state title. Sequim was one of the few teams in the state that gave the Knights fits.

Bremerton came in to Sequim on Tuesday with a 12-1 record (unbeaten in the Olympic League) and No. 6 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index. The Knights got off to a hot start and never looked back as the Wolves struggled from the floor in the first quarter. Bremerton got up 25-6 early in the second quarter, going on to win 79-56. The Knights shot the ball well with seven 3-pointers, passed well inside and controlled the paint with 6-foot-10 Jay Beahan and 6-foot-8 Mark Lomuda either blocking or affecting a number of shots inside.

Coach Craig Brooks said he thought Sequim did well against Bremerton’s size, but that the rough first quarter hurt.

“We got off to a really slow start. That team is really good,” said coach Craig Brooks.

Sequim rallied a couple of times, including a 10-0 run near the end of the first half with Hunter Tennell and Andy Reynolds each contributing four points during that run. Sequim was able to cut the lead to 39-24 at halftime and still was down just 15 at 65-50 with 4 minutes left and a chance to pull off a comeback. The Knights were able to close out on a 14-6 run to keep Sequim at bay, however.

It felt like every time the Wolves rallied, Bremerton was able to respond with two or three quick baskets to get the lead back up to 18 or 20. Sequim was never able to cut the margin to less than 13 points.

The Wolves were led by Solomon Sheppard with 21 points. Tennell was a solid contributor with 11 points, while Reynolds scored eight. Austin Klimp helped give the Wolves some momentum after halftime with six points, all in the second half.

Davis missed the game with a sprained ankle.

Bremerton 79, Sequim 56

Brem. 23 16 24 16 — 79

Seq. 6 18 16 16 — 56

Sequim (56) — Sheppard 21, Tennell 11, Reynolds 8, Klimp 6, Rapelje 5, Brooks 4, Schmadeke 1.

Port Angeles 70, Kingston 42

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles and post Brock Hope took over the game after halftime as the Roughriders pulled away from Kingston, turning what had been a tight contest into a 70-42 Olympic League boys basketball blowout on Tuesday.

“[Tuesday’s] game we came out a little flat, we missed some shots we normally make,” Port Angeles coach Kevin Ruble said. “Once we started to see the ball fall we got to pulling away.

“Brock Hope had a big third quarter for us. He only had two points at halftime, but he came away with 14 for the game. He came out of the locker room with a more aggressive mindset. Foul trouble had kept him off the floor for a good stretch of the first half, and so we started the second half with a concerted effort to pound it inside.”

Ruble also was pleased with his team’s ability to spread the ball around.

Brody Pierce led the Riders with 19 points, while Hunter Flores chipped in 15.

“Brody and Hunter are relentless and such good leaders,” Ruble said. “Both of them can score in bunches. This team plays together. They have senior leadership, they play smart and in tune and they get after it defensively.”

The win keeps Port Angeles (4-2, 6-5) alone in third place in the Olympic League. The Riders played North Kitsap on Wednesday with the results after press deadline. The Roughriders next host North Mason (1-5, 5-6) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Port Angeles 70, Kingston 42

King. 12 10 11 9 — 42

PA 11 16 25 18 — 70

Port Angeles (70) — Pierce 19, Flores 15, Hope 14, Point 6, Benoit5, Gedelman 4, Brinkman 4 , Parker 3.