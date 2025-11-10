Port Angeles Roughriders.

Port Angeles Roughriders.

GIRLS SOCCER: Port Angeles to play Hockinson on the road Wednesday in state playoff

PORT ANGELES — It was a case of good news, bad news with an unexpected seeding for the Port Angeles girls soccer team in the state 2A playoffs.

At first blush, it appears the Roughriders got a poor seed considering their win-loss record and Ratings Percentage Index rating.

The Riders finished third in the West-Central District 3 tournament with a record of 16-4. What makes that record look even better is three of those losses are to one team — Bainbridge, which is 18-1 and is ranked No. 4 in the state. Port Angeles lost 4-0, 2-0 and 1-0 to the Spartans. The other loss was to No. 10-ranked North Kitsap and Port Angeles beat the Vikings two games out of three, including a postseason 1-0 win.

The Riders are ranked No. 8 in RPI and were hoping for a home state playoff game at Wally Sigmar Field. Instead, the Riders were seeded No. 11 in the state tournament.

The bad news. Port Angeles now has to make a four-hour trip to Battle Ground on Wednesday to play Hockinson, the No. 6 seed, at 5 p.m.

The good news, Hockinson (14-5) is ranked considerably lower than Port Angeles in RPI at No. 15. Hockinson does have a postseason win over No. 11-ranked Tumwater and lost twice to No. 2-ranked Columbia River, 1-0 and 3-0, but otherwise does not have many games against elite teams, while Port Angeles played six games against Bainbridge and North Kitsap, while also beating Klahowya, the No. 12-ranked 1A team in the state.

If Port Angeles wins, the Riders will play the winner of No. 14 Ellensburg and No. 3 Sehome. That game on Friday or Saturday could be played at Wally Sigmar if its Ellensburg.

Previous
DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL: Sequim frustrated, comes up one match short of trip to state
Next
DISTRICT SWIMMING: Port Angeles finishes fourth at district

More in Sports

The Port Angeles District 3 swim team will send three relay swimmers and three individuals to state. From left, are Mia Francis, Chloe Kay-Sanders, Anaya Tejeda, Ellie Karjalainen, Lizzy Shaw, Lynzee Reid, Lucy Townsend and Amayah Nelson.
DISTRICT SWIMMING: Port Angeles finishes fourth at district

PA, Sequim send four relay teams and six individuals to state

Tyler Swan, Neah Bay football.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tyler Swan, Neah Bay football

Neah Bay’s Tyler Swan picked a perfect day to have a big… Continue reading

Port Angeles Roughriders.
GIRLS SOCCER: Port Angeles to play Hockinson on the road Wednesday in state playoff

It was a case of good news, bad news… Continue reading

Sequim Wolves.
DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL: Sequim frustrated, comes up one match short of trip to state

The Sequim volleyball team came close again to qualifying for… Continue reading

ISIS-Jade Bryant (8) corrals a loose ball against Columbia Basin College at Wally Sigmar Field on Sunday. The Pirates won 2-0 to advance to the NWAC Final Four. In the background is Peninsula's Elise Maffeo (24). (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE SOCCER: Peninsula women move on to final four

Men lose 1-0 in NWAC quarters

Port Angeles' Emma Desjardins knocked a ball high in the air off a throw-in to score the Riders' first goal Saturday against Orting. (Hudl)
PREP PLAYOFF SOCCER: Port Angeles girls qualify for state with shutout of Orting

The Port Angeles girls soccer team set a couple of… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Henry Wendel and Jay Lieberman in the state 2A cross-country race at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. (Angie Gooding)
STATE CROSS-COUNTRY: East Jefferson boys finish fifth in the state as a team

PA boys place all four runners in top 87

Neah Bay Red Devils
PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay cruises in district playoff

The Neah Bay football team romped in its Quad-District… Continue reading

Nate Treat holds up a hatchery steelhead caught while fishing on the Bogachiel River near Forks. The Quillayute, Bogachiel and Calawah rivers will have a two hatchery steelhead limit through Feb. 28. The Hoh River also will have a two-hatchery steelhead limit through Feb. 15.
OUTDOORS: Hatchery steelhead limit dropped out west

WITH PRESEASON FORECASTS of decreased seasonal wild steelhead returns, fish managers with… Continue reading

The Port Angeles Future Riders edged Neah Bay 20-19 in the North Olympic Youth Football A Squad Championship last Saturday at Civic Field. The Future Riders A Squad finished the season unbeaten at 7-0. Team members are Mason Martinez, Jarrett McNeely, Ryan Somers, Nick Somers, Blake Botero, Oliver Mathis, Blake Petersen, Taco Armenta, Wiliam Paings, Gurvey Singh, Kellen Irvine, Trust Christenson, Iren Coffey, Colby Horejsi, Leroy Armentat, Jacob Potter, Everett Andreason, Axel Plute, Silas Cooper, Kaidence Brant, Thomas Possinger, Preston Smith and Colin Neese. The team was coached by head coach KC Spencer, Grey Olekas, Shane Martin, Adam Plute, Joe Coffey and Brandon Irvine.
AREA SPORTS: Future Riders A Squad wraps undefeated season with championship victory

Indoor soccer registration in Sequim

DISTRICT SOCCER: Wolves bow out with loss to North Kitsap

PA’s match delayed by Hood Canal Bridge collision closure

tsr
CARD COLLECTING: Trading card show set Saturday in Sequim

Sports cards, Pokemon and more