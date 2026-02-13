GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seniors pave the way for East Jefferson win on senior night

CHIMACUM — Senior players shouldered the burden in East Jefferson’s 55-30 senior night triumph over the Vashon Pirates in a Nisqually League girls basketball game at Chimacum High School on Thursday.

“Girls played great we secured the win and will be playing a playoff game against Cascade Christian today,” coach Trish Williamson said.

Senior Penina Vailolo had a monster night, totaling a double-double with 32 points and 23 rebounds.

“I feel like we are only scratching the surface of what Penina is capable of,” Williamson said. “She is an amazing athlete, works hard, is a great teammate —any [college] program that is lucky enough to have her has to do right with her.”

Fellow senior Dylin Shockley added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists and senior Emily Liske hauled down five boards and knocked down a free throw.

“All three Seniors had a significant impact on the team and community on and off the court,” Williamson said. “Not only are they great athletes, they are really great kids and future leaders.”

East Jefferson (3-5, 11-8) will visit Cascade Christian (6-2, 15-5) in a loser-out district contest tonight at 7 p.m.