GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles, Sequim extend winning streaks

BELFAIR — The Port Angeles girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Olympic League play, dominating on defense and for the second time this week got a big game from Lindsay Smith in a 52-16 victory over North Mason.

Coach Michael Poindexter said the Roughriders had trouble with their shooting, especially in the first half. The difference in the game was that Port Angeles had 30 more shot attempts due to a 19-6 advantage in offensive boards and a 29-12 advantage in turnovers.

“In the first half, our full-court press was very effective in generating turnovers and taking time off the shot clock,” Poindexter said. “We used a variety of defenses in the second half and were effective with all of them, holding them to 16 points after holding them to 15 six weeks ago.”

In the first half, our full-court press was very effective in generating turnovers and taking time off the shot clock.

We used a variety of defenses in the second half and were effective with all of them, holding them to 16 points in this outing, after holding them to 15 six weeks ago.

Lindsay Smith scored 20 to go with 14 rebounds and three steals.

“Her 20 points came on a mix of 3s [three in the fourth quarter], inside scores and free throws,” Poindexter said.

Teanna Clark also had a solid all-around game with 15 points and six steals. Mikkhia Stevens hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half and finished with seven points.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Riders.

Port Angeles (7-0, 9-5) has a huge game Tuesday with a rematch at home against Bainbridge (7-1, 9-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Port Angeles beat Bainbridge 51-36 on the road Jan. 7. If the Riders can win again, that gives them complete control over first place in the Olympic League.

Port Angeles 52, North Mason 16

PA 11 6 17 18 — 52

NM 3 4 3 6 — 16

Port Angeles (52) — Smith 20, Clark 15, Stevens 7, Doherty 4, Moses 3, Manson 2, Walton 1.

Sequim 52, Kingston 47

KINGSTON — The Sequim girls basketball team kept pace with the top teams in the Olympic League by holding on to beat Kingston 52-47 in a game that was close to the end.

The Wolves and Buccaneers were tied at the half 24-24 and remained tied after three quarters at 33-33.

“[It was a] good tough win for the girls during a tough week,” said coach Joclyn Julmist. Sequim dominated the boards 45-29.

Gracie Chartraw led the Wolves with 24 points and eight rebounds. Jordyn Julmist had a solid all-around game with seven points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. Coach Julmist said she also played lock down defense all game.

Kaiya Robinson had nine points, while Hailey Wagner had 12 rebounds and six points. Ne

“Nevaeh Owens had a solid game off the bench scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds in crucial minutes,” Julmist said.

It was the fourth straight win for Sequim.

With the win, the Wolves improved to 7-2 in the Olympic League in third place behind Port Angeles and Bainbridge, who play Tuesday. Sequim (7-4 overall), has a chance to move up in the standings into either a tie for second or for first Tuesday with a game at home at 7 p.m. against North Mason (2-6, 4-9).

Sequim 52, Kingston 47

Seq. 12 12 9 19 — 52

K’ston 8 16 9 14 — 47

Sequim (52) — Chartraw 24, Robinson 9, Julmist 7, Wagner 6, Owens 6.

Crescent 52, Clallam Bay 33

JOYCE — The Crescent girls basketball team got a couple of huge contributions from eight graders and came back from a big deficit to beat Clallam Bay 52-33.

Clallam Bay outscored Crescent 15-6 in the fourth quarter and took a 22-15 into the halftime break.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” said coach Brian Shimko. The adjustments worked as the Loggers scored 37 points in the second half and outscored Clallam Bay 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

Shimko said eighth-graders Roz Currie and JoJo White were huge in the second half. He was forced to start the two eighth-graders because of injuries dropped the number of available players to just seven.

“You could tell they were nervous in that first half. In the second half, they were on fire and having fun,” Shimko said. Currie finished with eight points and 13 rebounds while White had six points and 11 rebounds.

Naomii Sprague led the Loggers with 25 points and seven steals, while Lexi Dunavant had 10 points and eight rebounds. She fouled out in the third quarter, meaning Crescent had to play three eighth graders in the fourth quarter.

Clallam Bay was led by Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarty, who scored 14 and Brilei Hull who scored nine. Desi Angulo scored seven.

With the win, Crescent pretty much locked up second place in the Northwest 1B League with defending state champion Neah Bay winning another league title. Crescent (8-7) next plays at Neah Bay (12-2) at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Crescent 52, Clallam Bay 33

Cres. 9 6 17 20 — 52

CB 7 15 11 0 — 33

Crescent (52) — Sprague 25, Dunavant 10, Currie 8, White 6, Kniess 3.

Clallam Bay (33) — McCarty 14, Hull 9, Angulo 7, Tyree 2.