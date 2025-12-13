Port Angeles Roughriders

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles allows just 15 points in league win

PORT ANGELES — For the second straight Olympic League game, the Port Angeles girls basketball team allowed just 15 points to its opponent, crushing Olympic on Friday night 47-15.

After allowing seven points in the first quarter, the Roughriders allowed just eight points the rest of the game, including zero in the second quarter.

“While the score was similar to our win over North Mason, we displayed much more effective and cohesive play than we did a week ago versus the Bulldogs (a 50-15 win),” said coach Michael Poindexter.

The Riders had just eight turnovers, the team’s season-low.

“We have several new offensive sets this year, and tonight was the first time we looked truly comfortable offensively. I was impressed by the quality of both our passing inside and ability to score once we received those passes,” Poindexter said. “We began the game with a man-to-man press, which we played fairly well. We soon switched to our 1-3-1 and held Olympic scoreless for the last 12 minutes of the first half.

Poindexter said Becca Manson and Sariah Doherty played key roles in holding Olympic’s leading scorer Sophia Brown to just three points on the night.

“Teanna Clark [also] had a stellar game along the baseline of that defense, continually making the right reads and communicating well with her teammates,” Poindexter said.

Lindsay Smith led the Riders with a big night with 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Kenzie Moses scored eight, shooting 4-for-4 from the field.

“She’s been working hard on developing her inside scoring skills, and she showed in tonight’s game what we’ve been seeing in practice since last February,” Poindexter said.

London Bourland and Teanna Clark each had six rebounds and Clark added six assists.

Port Angeles (2-0, 2-2) next plays at North Kitsap (0-2, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Angeles 47, Olympic 15

Oly. 7 0 4 4 — 15

PA 16 7 14 10 — 47

Olympic (15) — Dressel 8, Geier 4, Brown 3

Port Angeles (47) Smith 22, Moses 8, Clark 4, Politika 4, Schmidt 4, Doherty 3, Bourland 2, Stevens, Manson.

Bainbridge 54, Sequim 31

SEQUIM — The Sequim girls suffered their first league defeat, losing to league-leading Bainbridge 54-31 on Friday.

Bainbridge got up big early, taking a 27-11 lead into the half. The Wolves did better in the second half, but were never able to catch up to the Spartans.

“We struggled shooting the ball and rebounding we also didn’t take good care of the ball,” said coach Joclin Julmist.

Gracie Chartaw led the Wolves with 19 points while Jordyn Julmist had seven points. Coach Julmist praised Hailey Wagner’s hard work.

“She worked hard and defended their post she was a warrior today proud of the way she battled,” he said.

Sequim (2-1, 2-2) plays at Olympic (1-2, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bainbridge 54, Sequim 31

BI 18 9 12 15 — 54

Seq. 9 2 9 11 — 31

Sequim (31) —Chartaw 19, Julmist 7, Whitehead 3, Wagner 2.

