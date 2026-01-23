Girls Basketball: Peters lifts Spartans to league win

FORKS — Fynlie Peters had the hot hand, hitting five 3-point baskets on her way to a career-high 27 points as Forks sent Ilwaco packing in a 78-28 Pacific League girls basketball victory.

“She had 19 points in the first half and hit a couple of 3s early in the third,” coach David Hurn said.

“Our offense was good all game long. We were shooting well and putting pressure on their defense. We’ve been working on making quick decisions, attacking downhill and making reads. That has opened up some backside stuff that we have been working on.”

Chloe Gaydeski had 16 points and Brooklyn Rondeau scored 10 for Forks (5-0, 9-7).

“Defensively, we clamped down in the second quarter and didn’t allow any field goals. They scored at the free throw line.

Forks 78, Ilwaco 28

Ilwaco 10 2 4 12 — 28

Forks 23 30 19 6 — 78

Forks (78) — Peters 27, Gaydeski 16, B. Rondeau 10, Neal 9, Crowder 6, H. Rondeau 6, Dilley 4.

