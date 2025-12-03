Port Angeles' Lindsay Smith drives against Forks' Chloe Gaydeski on Tuesday in Port Angeles. Forks won 38-35. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Forks holds down Port Angeles in defensive season opener

Johnson scores 17 for Spartans

PORT ANGELES — Forks started off hot early against Port Angeles, then made a clutch bucket and free throw late to fend off a Roughriders’ comeback attempt in a season-opening 38-35 nonleague girls basketball win on the road.

The Spartans were led by 17 points from Bailey Johnson, who hit two early 3-pointers to set the tone for the Spartans and did the bulk of the ball-handling against the Riders’ always-tough defense.

“Bailey has worked her butt off,” Hurn said. “This summer she joined the 10,000-shot club” working out in the gym.

“This feels great,” Johnson said. “We like to play teams that are above our level [Forks is a 2B school and Port Angeles a 2A]. It felt good to start with a win.”

Senior Chloe Gaydeski didn’t have a huge game statistically, but scored six crucial points in the tight fourth quarter.

“Chloe has been here since the eighth grade, she’s practiced with us since the seventh grade. She’s one of our leaders,” Hurn said.

The Spartans got off to a great start from outside as Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Karee Neel added another 3-pointer in the first five minutes of the game.

Port Angeles coach Michael Poindexter said the game reminded him of an early-season 30-29 loss to North Mason last year, a team the Riders believed they should have beaten.

“When you hold a team to 38 points, you should win the game. We had a lot of first-game jitters, but this is a veteran team,” Poindexter said. “We have to get control of our nervous systems.”

The Riders had 24 turnovers to Forks’ 14. The Spartans were also solid on the boards with 17 offensive rebounds to Port Angeles’ eight.

“We rebounded with effort. Our [fourth-quarter] press worked. But we didn’t play as a team. We played as a group of individuals,” Poindexter said. “We need a team approach to our offense. That’ll be our practice this week.”

Sariah Doherty responded with four straight points to end the quarter to draw the Riders to within 11-9.

Port Angeles took an 18-16 lead into the first half. The game remained tight through most of the second half, though Forks finally started pulling away after a Gaydeski basket make it 34-28 with 2:34 left in the game.

The final minute came down to clutch plays by both teams.

Port Angeles’ Lindsay Smith came up with a crucial blocked shot and Teanna Clark buried a 3-pointer to make it 34-32. Johnson made a clutch basket on a drive with 1:02 left in the game to make it 36-32.

After Forks’ Kailyn Crowder made a free throw with 25 seconds left to make the score 37-32, seemingly icing the game. Smith came right back and made a quick 3-pointer to make it 37-35, then Clark drew a charge in the backcourt to force turnover with 11 seconds left.

The Riders were not able to get a shot off and were forced to quickly foul Johnson with 5 seconds left. Johnson made one of two. Port Angeles got the ball back but there was only 3 seconds left on the clock. The Riders had to inbounds from their own endline and were not able to get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Smith led the Riders with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Morgan Politika had six points and eight rebounds, while Clark had eight points and Doherty seven.

For Forks, Neel made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points. She had to leave the game because of a leg injury.

Hurn said one flaw in the Spartans’ opening gmae was too many fouls. “We’re going to have to fix that,” he said. The Riders took 21 free throws, but made just six.

________

Sports editor Pierre LaBossiere can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.

Previous
COLLEGE SIGNING: Lynzee Reid keeps the Port Angeles-Lower Columbia pipeline flowing

More in Sports

Port Angeles’ Lindsay Smith drives against Forks’ Chloe Gaydeski on Tuesday in Port Angeles. Forks won 38-35. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Forks holds down Port Angeles in defensive season opener

Johnson scores 17 for Spartans

Sequim's Gracie Chartaw scored 30 points in a season-opening win over East Jefferson on Tuesday. Here, she is guarded by East Jefferson's Kaydence Plotner. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim’s Chartraw hits for 30 in win over East Jefferson

Gracie Chartraw nearly poured in a triple-double in leading Sequim… Continue reading

Lynzee Reid with her parents Tammy Reid and Jason Reid during her signing ceremony to play softball at Lower Columbia College. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
COLLEGE SIGNING: Lynzee Reid keeps the Port Angeles-Lower Columbia pipeline flowing

Port Angeles’ Lynzee Reid is used to being among… Continue reading

BOYS BASKETBALL: Riders in game late but can’t hold on vs. Fife

Sprague scores 33, Crescent goes to OT

In a scrimmage last between the new Port Angeles and Sequim flag football squads, Sequim's Lily Sparks tries to avoid having her flag pulled by Port Angeles defender Audrey Rudd. On the left is Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles, Sequim begin inaugural seasons Thursday

This week, Olympic Peninsula high school girls begin play… Continue reading

Port angeles High School
PREP BOWLING: PA rolls some solid scores, but loses to North Mason

The Port Angeles High School bowling team faced off… Continue reading

Sequim sophomore Andy Reynolds, at 6-foot-4, here shooting against Washington in Sequim on Saturday, looks to be a big contributor inside for the Wolves basketball team this season. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Sequim looks for return to state

Last season, the Sequim basketball team had one of its… Continue reading

Solomon Sheppard, Sequim basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Solomon Sheppard, Sequim basketball

Solomon Sheppard had quite the debut to his 2025-26 season for the… Continue reading

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard dunks late in the fourth quarter against Washington in the Wolves' 78-68 victory Saturday in Sequim. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: Wolves bare their teeth in 29-point fourth quarter

The Sequim Wolves overcame 14 Washington 3-pointers, scoring 29 points… Continue reading

Crescent Loggers
PREP 1B BASKETBALL: Loggers boys and girls sweep Shoreline Christian

Sprague siblings score 72 combined points

Peninsula College Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates swept at Lower Columbia tourney, still seeking first win

It was a rough Lower Columbia tournament for the Peninsula… Continue reading

Runners take off at the Port Angeles waterfront in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The men's 10K winner Michael Higuera (No. 372, in dark blue), is at the front of the pack. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
THANKSGIVING RUN: 340 come out to compete in annual Turkey Trot

A total of 340 runners worked up an appetite… Continue reading