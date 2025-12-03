GIRLS BASKETBALL: Forks holds down Port Angeles in defensive season opener

PORT ANGELES — Forks started off hot early against Port Angeles, then made a clutch bucket and free throw late to fend off a Roughriders’ comeback attempt in a season-opening 38-35 nonleague girls basketball win on the road.

The Spartans were led by 17 points from Bailey Johnson, who hit two early 3-pointers to set the tone for the Spartans and did the bulk of the ball-handling against the Riders’ always-tough defense.

“Bailey has worked her butt off,” Hurn said. “This summer she joined the 10,000-shot club” working out in the gym.

“This feels great,” Johnson said. “We like to play teams that are above our level [Forks is a 2B school and Port Angeles a 2A]. It felt good to start with a win.”

Senior Chloe Gaydeski didn’t have a huge game statistically, but scored six crucial points in the tight fourth quarter.

“Chloe has been here since the eighth grade, she’s practiced with us since the seventh grade. She’s one of our leaders,” Hurn said.

The Spartans got off to a great start from outside as Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Karee Neel added another 3-pointer in the first five minutes of the game.

Port Angeles coach Michael Poindexter said the game reminded him of an early-season 30-29 loss to North Mason last year, a team the Riders believed they should have beaten.

“When you hold a team to 38 points, you should win the game. We had a lot of first-game jitters, but this is a veteran team,” Poindexter said. “We have to get control of our nervous systems.”

The Riders had 24 turnovers to Forks’ 14. The Spartans were also solid on the boards with 17 offensive rebounds to Port Angeles’ eight.

“We rebounded with effort. Our [fourth-quarter] press worked. But we didn’t play as a team. We played as a group of individuals,” Poindexter said. “We need a team approach to our offense. That’ll be our practice this week.”

Sariah Doherty responded with four straight points to end the quarter to draw the Riders to within 11-9.

Port Angeles took an 18-16 lead into the first half. The game remained tight through most of the second half, though Forks finally started pulling away after a Gaydeski basket make it 34-28 with 2:34 left in the game.

The final minute came down to clutch plays by both teams.

Port Angeles’ Lindsay Smith came up with a crucial blocked shot and Teanna Clark buried a 3-pointer to make it 34-32. Johnson made a clutch basket on a drive with 1:02 left in the game to make it 36-32.

After Forks’ Kailyn Crowder made a free throw with 25 seconds left to make the score 37-32, seemingly icing the game. Smith came right back and made a quick 3-pointer to make it 37-35, then Clark drew a charge in the backcourt to force turnover with 11 seconds left.

The Riders were not able to get a shot off and were forced to quickly foul Johnson with 5 seconds left. Johnson made one of two. Port Angeles got the ball back but there was only 3 seconds left on the clock. The Riders had to inbounds from their own endline and were not able to get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Smith led the Riders with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Morgan Politika had six points and eight rebounds, while Clark had eight points and Doherty seven.

For Forks, Neel made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points. She had to leave the game because of a leg injury.

Hurn said one flaw in the Spartans’ opening gmae was too many fouls. “We’re going to have to fix that,” he said. The Riders took 21 free throws, but made just six.

