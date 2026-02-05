COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirate women dominate Dolphins

PORT ANGELES — By limiting the minutes of its starters, Peninsula College women’s basketball did what it could to staunch the bleeding, but the Pirates still boatraced the Shoreline Dolphins 94-9 in an NWAC North Region contest at home Wednesday.

In just 11 minutes, Peninsula starter Alecsis Smith scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Neah Bay’s Ryana Moss knocked down 2-of-3 3-point tries and had six points and two rebounds in nine minutes.

Pirates sophomore Haley Ostrander scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Peninsula led 31-0 after one quarter and 54-3 at halftime, limiting the Dolphins to 2-of-58 shooting from the field, 2-for-33 from beyond the 3-point line for the game.

Peninsula shot 43-of-83 (52-percent) overall from the floor for the contest.

The third-ranked Pirates (8–0, 16-4) will put their 48-game Northern Conference winning streak on the line Saturday at Whatcom.

Difference Maker

Peninsula head coach Alison Rose (Crumb) was named the NWAC North Region Difference Maker of the Year recently at the NWAC Winter Conference.

“A dedicated person who can make a big impact even with a small action or a few words. Someone who improves the lives of others. One who encourages others to move forward and create change,” the award stated.

Rose was one of four coaches honored with the award including Mary Anne Verigan of Treasure Valley, Laura Rose of Highline and Kayla Steen of Clackamas.