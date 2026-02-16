The Port Angeles boys 200-yard medley team of, from left, Miles Van Denburg, Patrick Ross, Thomas Jones and Edward Gillespie, won the District 3 title this weekend at Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles. (Sally Cole)

The Port Angeles boys 200-yard medley team of, from left, Miles Van Denburg, Patrick Ross, Thomas Jones and Edward Gillespie, won the District 3 title this weekend at Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles. (Sally Cole)

BOYS DISTRICT SWIM MEET: Port Angeles second at district

Riders send three relay teams, three individuals and a diver to state

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles boys swim team finished second at the West Central District 3 1A/2A swim and dive meet and will send numerous swimmers and relay squads to the state meet.

Port Angeles hosted the District 3 meet for the first time at Shore Aquatic Center this weekend.

Top-four finishes at district automatically advanced swimmers and relay teams to the state meet, which begins Friday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. All three Roughriders relay teams qualified for state, along with three individual swimmers and one diver. Seventeen Port Angeles athletes competed at district.

Eli Warren of the Port Angeles diving team competes at the District 3 meet at the Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles on Saturday. Warren finished fourth to qualify for the state 1A/2A meet that begins Friday in Federal Way. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Eli Warren of the Port Angeles diving team competes at the District 3 meet at the Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles on Saturday. Warren finished fourth to qualify for the state 1A/2A meet that begins Friday in Federal Way. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Freshman Adam Kaminski led the team in scoring with 24 points, followed closely by sophomore Miles Van Denburg with 23.

The Riders started the district finals with a bang. Port Angeles’ 200 medley relay opened the finals with a first-place finish in the team’s best performance all season. Thomas Jones, Edward Gillespie, Van Denburg and Patrick Ross rallied to edge Olympic by 0.58 seconds. Van Denburg erased a 3.5-second deficit and handed off with a narrow lead, and Ross sealed the win with a 23.22-second freestyle split.

Van Denburg had little time to recover before returning to the pool for the 200 freestyle. Entering as the top seed, he battled in a race where just 1.1 seconds separated first through third places. After leading through the opening 50 yards, Van Denburg found himself in a tight duel down the stretch, touching third in 1 minute, 48.95 seconds, a two-second personal best and an automatic state-qualifying time.

Van Denburg continued his strong meet in the 100 butterfly, placing fourth to earn his second individual state berth. Ross followed in fifth with a personal-best 58.64.

“Patrick has been hovering around the one-minute mark for a while, and in this meet he finally broke through,” coach Sally Cole said. “He swam the 100 butterfly smarter than ever, staying controlled on the first 50 and saving something for the back half. That balance paid off in a big way.”

The 200 freestyle relay team of Gillespie, Meek, Ross and Kaminski placed second. Trailing Steilacoom at the halfway mark, Ross and Kaminski powered home to touch 0.26 seconds ahead of the Sentinels’ squad.

Kaminski secured a state berth with a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke, touching in a personal-best time of 56.52. Meek placed eighth and Jensen Wolfe ninth, both posting personal-best times.

Kaminski also earned an individual state qualification in the 100 freestyle, placing fourth in a personal-best 51.28. Gillespie added a sixth-place finish in 53.11, also a personal best.

The Riders closed finals with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay as Ross, Jones, Kaminski and Van Denburg dropped five seconds from their previous best in a time of 3:27.94.

In the dive competition, Eli Warren placed fourth to secure a trip to state, scoring 235.20 — a 25-point improvement over his previous best. Liam Sholinder finished fifth with 224.55, and Jack Root placed seventh with 211.10. Both posted season-best scores.

Jones placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a season-best 5:11.47.

“Thomas put together a smart, steady 500,” Cole said. “He set out to hold [31 seconds] per 50 [yards] and executed it perfectly. He was calm, controlled and confident from start to finish.”

Charlie Kasten added a ninth-place finish in the 500 freestyle with an eight-second personal best of 5:56.57.

“I knew Charlie had a sub-six-minute swim in him,” Cole said. “The real work was getting him to believe it. We drilled the splits in practice, and when it mattered, he trusted the plan and delivered.”

In the 200 individual medley, senior Isaac Meek placed seventh with a 4.5-second personal best. Freshman Jebow Nabua took 11th.

Port Angeles placed four swimmers in the 100 breaststroke finals. Nabua surged to fourth to earn a state berth with a 3.5-second personal best of 1:05.51.

“Jebow is something special,” Cole said. “He walked into this meet with a best of 1:08.97 and walked out at 1:05.51. He’s incredibly coachable, works on his technique every day and brings real effort to practice — all with a constant smile. It’s hard not to get emotional watching a swim like that.”

Killian Waknitz finished seventh in 1:08.24, a 3.6-second personal best. Gillespie placed eighth in 1:08.71 and Cooper Disque took 12th in a personal-best 1:12.40.

Bainbridge won district with 358 points, while Port Angeles had 241, far ahead of third-place Fife with 154.

Sequim relay teams had a pair of 10th-place finishes. The Wolves’ 400 freestyle relay team of Kaiden Sorenson-Walker, Nolan Stewart, Max Brouillard and Axel Swan came in 10th with a time of 5:37.41, while in the 200 freestyle relay, the same foursome came in 10th with a time of 2:31.21.

Previous
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball

More in Sports

The Port Angeles boys 200-yard medley team of, from left, Miles Van Denburg, Patrick Ross, Thomas Jones and Edward Gillespie, won the District 3 title this weekend at Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles. (Sally Cole)
BOYS DISTRICT SWIM MEET: Port Angeles second at district

Riders send three relay teams, three individuals and a diver to state

Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball

The Sequim boys basketball team had great balance in their District 3… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb carries the ball against Klahowya in the third-place state tournament game Saturday in Federal Way. Port Angeles beat Klahowya 14-0 to finish third in the state in the program's inaugural year of existence. Also in on the play are Port Angeles' Pyper Alton (6) and Audrey Rudd (5). (Kevin Hanson/Enumclaw Courier-Herald)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles girls upset Klahowya, finish third at state

The Port Angeles girls flag football team got a… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Brock Hope goes up for a shot against the defense of Orting on Saturday in Port Angeles. The Roughriders won 48-33 to move on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 2A tournament. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: PA smothers Orting 48-33 to move on in playoffs

It wasn’t especially pretty, but the Port Angeles boys… Continue reading

Sequim coach Craig Brooks talks to Zeke Schmadeke (0) and Solomon Sheppard during the game Saturday in Sequim. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim opens playoffs with huge win

Wolves beat Bulldogs 69-42; Forks’ Titus Rowley 32 points, 34 rebounds in victory

Peninsula College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula splits pair of games on the road at Edmonds

The Peninsula College women won their 51st straight game in… Continue reading

DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Sequim girls stay alive with big win over Olympic

Sequim shook off a slow start, navigated early foul trouble… Continue reading

The Port Angeles girls flag football team will play Klahowya for third/fourth place in the Class 1A/2A state tournament today at 10 a.m. at Federal Way Stadium.
STATE FLAG FOOTBALL: Roughriders’ upset bid derailed in state semifinals

Port Angeles held 14-0 lead

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Landon Hoppe shoots a long jump shot while defended by a Vashon player during the Rivals’ 55-53 Nisqually League loss at Chimacum High School on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: East Jefferson takes mental step forward in final minutes of loss to Vashon

East Jefferson boys basketball head coach Alex Little belives his… Continue reading

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Penina Vailolo drives around a pair of Vashon Pirates on her way to the rim during the Rivals’ 55-30 Nisqually League win at Chimacum High School on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seniors pave the way for East Jefferson win on senior night

Vailolo scores 32 points with 23 rebounds in victory

Jay Cline/Peninsula College Athletics Peninsula’s Alecsis Smith goes up for a basket while surrounded by Bellevue Bulldog defenders during the Pirates’ 50-43 home win Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates split with Bellevue

The Peninsula College women were tested but held on… Continue reading

Forks’ Ty Rowley, left, defends Napavine’s Eric Bullock during Napavine’s 52-33 win over Forks in a 2B District 4 Quarterfinal in Rochester. Courtesy Dylan Wilhelm/The Chronicle
BOYS BASKETBALL: Spartans shut down in district quarterfinal

Forks struggled on the offensive end of its Class 2B… Continue reading