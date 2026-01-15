Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Brock Hope is defended closely by North Kitsap players during the Roughriders’ 61-47 win at home Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles defense turns the tide vs. North Kitsap

PORT ANGELES — In the middle game of a tough three-game stretch, the Port Angeles boys basketball team found itself in a surprising dogfight against last-place North Kitsap.

But thanks to some suffocating defense and some big plays from Hunter Flores and Abe Brenkman, the Roughriders were able to fend off the Vikings 61-47 to improve to 5-2 in the Olympic League, remaining firmly in third place.

“We definitely rallied and switched up our defense,” Brenkman said.

He said Port Angeles’ 2-3 zone helped shut down the Vikings.

Head coach Kevin Ruble also credited the defensive change.

“We went to our zone and slowed their momentum,” Ruble said. “Also, the kids executed really well and they took some good shots. The shots started going down.”

Wednesday’s game was a makeup game and a back-to-back affair with the Riders also playing Kingston on Tuesday. They must also play North Mason at home Friday. That’s three league games in four days.

The Riders looked like they were going to cruise early, getting up 20-11 early in the second quarter, but North Kitsap played better than its 1-12 record, battling back to make it 23-21 Port Angeles at one point.

The Riders’ Brock Hope scored two baskets at the end of the half to give Port Angeles a 27-21 lead into the break.

North Kitsap took command in the early part of the second half as the Vikings went on an 8-2 run and briefly tied the game at 29-29. Hope, who was having an excellent game with 12 points, had to leave because he picked up his third foul.

Brenkman off the bench

Brenkman said he didn’t feel pressure relieving Hope through much of the second half.

“We didn’t change what we were doing. We kept doing what we were doing,” he said.

“[Brenkman] came in with a lot of energy,” Ruble said. “He is getting better and better.”

That was when Flores, Brenkman and the Port Angeles defense took over. Flores scored five points and Brenkman four as the Riders pushed the lead back up to 41-36. Then Flores hit his second 3-pointer of the third quarter at the buzzer to give the Riders a 44-36 lead going into the fourth.

Flores’ big shot seemed to give the Roughriders a jolt of energy. Flores hit another 3 in the fourth and Brenkman hit a basket and blocked a Vikings’ shot.

A Brody Pierce drive and basket capped off a 14-3 run to blow open a close game, as the Riders took a 53-39 lead.

It felt like a much closer game, but North Kitsap never got closer than 11 after that.

Brenkman finished with eight points, all in the second half, while Flores hit four 3-pointers and led the Riders with 18 points.

Port Angeles shot well overall, hitting seven 3-pointers.

Port Angeles (5-2, 7-5) completes its tough week hosting North Mason (1-5, 5-6) at 7 p.m. tonight with a chance to win three straight league games in one week.

Port Angeles 61, North Kitsap 47

NK 9 12 15 11 — 47

PA 15 12 17 17 — 61

Port Angeles (61) — Flores 18, Hope 12, Brenkman 8, Pierce 7, Gedelman 6, Ruddell 4, Benoit 3, Smithson 3.

