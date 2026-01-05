Bailey Johnson, left, and Penina Vailolo.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Bailey Johnson, Forks, and Penina Vailolo, East Jefferson

Our Athletes of the Week this week hail from opposite ends of the Olympic Peninsula.

Bailey Johnson has been leading the Forks girls basketball team in scoring in virtually every game this year. This weekend, she scored 17 in a league-opening 50-21 win over Ilwaco. She also scored 24 in a close loss to Pateros in a Mount Vernon tournament on Dec. 30 and 29 in a victory over La Conner on Dec. 29 in that same tournament. She also scored 17 in a season-opening win Dec. 3 over 2A Port Angeles.

Post player Penina Vailolo has had a lot of big games for the East Jefferson Rivals, but her game this weekend in a win over University Prep might have been her biggest yet. In a 59-30 victory, Vailolo had a rare high school triple-double and had her highest scoring output of her career, pouring in 37 points to go with 11 steals and 11 rebounds.

Athletes of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.

Swain's General Store, Port Angeles
