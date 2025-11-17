ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Ava Shinkle, Sequim swim and dive; Lynzee Reid, Port Angeles swim and dive

Sequim’s Ava Shinkle and Port Angeles’ Lynzee Reid each had outstanding performances this weekend at the state 1A/2A swim and dive championships in Federal Way.

Shinkle finished fifth in the 200 individual medley and ninth in the 100 butterfly to earn 23 out of Sequim’s 34 team points, helping the Wolves finish 18th at state as a team.

Reid, a senior competing in her final meet for the Roughriders, finished third in the state in the dive competition, earning 16 individual points for Port Angeles.

She was also a member of the Riders’ 200 freestyle relay team that finished 13th, the 400 freestyle relay team that finished 13th and the 200 medley relay team that finished 12th, contributing to another 26 of Port Angeles’ team points.

All told, Reid contributed in 42 out of the Riders’ 45 points at state, helping Port Angeles finish 12th.