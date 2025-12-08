ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball

Sequim’s Gracie Chartaw had a spectacular first week to her season for the girls basketball team.

Chartaw is a big part of the reason the Wolves are 2-1 and came within one basket of being 3-0.

Chartaw began her season scoring 30 points in a win over East Jefferson on Dec. 2. She hit four 3-pointers and added seven assists and eight steals.

In her following game against Kingston on Thursday, she scored 26 and dished out seven assists, drilling another four 3-pointers as the Wolves won their Olympic League opener.

Even in a low-scoring defensive battle against Anacortes on Saturday, she led the Wolves with 11 points and six steals in a 40-38 loss — a game Sequim nearly won with a 15-2 fourth quarter.

So far this season, Chartaw is averaging an outstanding 22.3 points, 5.7 assists and five steals a game.

