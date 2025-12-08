Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball.

Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball

Sequim’s Gracie Chartaw had a spectacular first week to her season for the girls basketball team.

Chartaw is a big part of the reason the Wolves are 2-1 and came within one basket of being 3-0.

Chartaw began her season scoring 30 points in a win over East Jefferson on Dec. 2. She hit four 3-pointers and added seven assists and eight steals.

In her following game against Kingston on Thursday, she scored 26 and dished out seven assists, drilling another four 3-pointers as the Wolves won their Olympic League opener.

Even in a low-scoring defensive battle against Anacortes on Saturday, she led the Wolves with 11 points and six steals in a 40-38 loss — a game Sequim nearly won with a 15-2 fourth quarter.

So far this season, Chartaw is averaging an outstanding 22.3 points, 5.7 assists and five steals a game.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.

Swain’s General Store, Port Angeles.

Swain’s General Store, Port Angeles.

Previous
LINCOLN PARK BMX: Just 7 weeks after breaking ankle, PA’s Kylin Weitz second in two events at grand nationals
Next
WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks second at Ocosta; Sequim, Port Angeles at Ramrock Invite

More in Sports

Forks' Ty Rowley scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a 70-59 win over Hoquiam on Monday in Forks. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: Forks wins behind Rowley’s monster game

Quilcene teams sweep Crescent

PREP BOWLING: PA girls solid, but drops match to Klahowya

Port Angeles rolled some solid games against Klahowya, one… Continue reading

Sequim sophomore Aiden Glenn (on top) wrestles Anthony Martinez of Steilacoom at the Ramrock Invitational this weekend in Olympia. Glenn won two matches of the day, including a technical fall over Martinez, to finish fourth at 175 pounds. (Marcie Glenn)
WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks second at Ocosta; Sequim, Port Angeles at Ramrock Invite

The Forks boys finished second as a team in the… Continue reading

Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball

Sequim’s Gracie Chartaw had a spectacular first week to her season for… Continue reading

Kylin Weitz, 12, of Port Angeles, finished second in the 12 girls expert class and 12 girls cruiser class at the BMX USA Grant Nationals in Tulsa, Okla., last week, just seven weeks after fracturing her ankle at the world championships in Copenhagen. At right is Sean Coleman, Lincoln Park BMX operator, who finished seventh in the 51-55 novice class. (Britney Rowland)
LINCOLN PARK BMX: Just 7 weeks after breaking ankle, PA’s Kylin Weitz second in two events at grand nationals

No one is ever going to accuse Kylin Weitz… Continue reading

The Port Angeles 200 medley relay team has already set a state-qualifying time this season. From left, rear, are Adam Kaminski and Miles Van Denburg. From left, front, are Edward Gillespie and Thomas Jones. (Sally Cole)
BOYS SWIMMING: Port Angeles sets district- , state-qualifying times

The Port Angeles and Sequim High School boys swim… Continue reading

Members of the Lincoln Park BMX were recognized by USA BMX as the top fundraising park in the nation for Race for Life. (Lincoln Park BMX)
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Lincoln Park BMX No. 1 in Race for Life

The Lincoln Park BMX track led the country with… Continue reading

Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick battles for a rebound against Tacoma on Sunday at Peninsula College. The Pirates beat Tacoma 80-48 to complete a three-game sweep in the Pirates Classic as the women improved their record to 4-2. Patrick contributed 10 points and nine rebounds in Sunday’s victory. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
PENINSULA COLLEGE: Pirates women complete three-game sweep

Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick battles for a rebound against Tacoma on Sunday… Continue reading

Peninsula College’s Aspen Fraser battles for a rebound against Chemeketa on Friday night. Fraser has 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Pirates won 80-62. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Pirates sweep their home classic

The Peninsula College women capped off a perfect weekend… Continue reading

Peninsula College men
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men shoot lights out for first victory

It’s been a struggle so far this season for the… Continue reading

Aaliyah Clark of Poulsbo (378) and Monica Castleberry of Lacey (21) lead a young runner at the start of the Jamestown S'Klallam Glow Run in Blyn late Saturday afternoon. The race had a record-breaking 900 participants this year. (Michael Dashiell/Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe)
RUN THE PENINSULA: Record-setting crowd at Jamestown Glow Run

A record-setting huge crowd of nearly 900 people ran in… Continue reading

Port Angeles Roughriders
BOYS BASKETBALL: PA boys get revenge on North Mason for first win of the year

The Port Angeles boys basketball team got great balance and… Continue reading