ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brody Pierce, Port Angeles basketball

Brody Pierce has been a big part of the Port Angeles boys basketball success so far this season, as the Riders enter this week 3-2 in league.

Pierce came back from a sprained ankle to score 21 points last Tuesday in a huge victory over Sequim, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half. He also scored one of two crucial Port Angeles baskets in the final 1:45, driving to the hoop and laying the ball in with 1:08 left in the game to give the Roughriders a 55-50 lead while surrounded by Sequim defenders.

Pierce also led the Riders in scoring with 18 as Port Angeles nearly knocked off defending state champion Bremerton. Port Angeles was down just three points late in the fourth quarter to the 11-1 Knights, who went on to win 66-59.

Pierce also led the Riders in scoring in their two other Olympic League wins over North Mason and Olympic back in December.

The Riders have a busy week this week with games at home Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday against Kingston, North Kitsap and North Mason.

